Scorpio To Capricorn: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Attract A Toxic Romance

In a select few cases, some zodiac signs actively introspect to decipher when their lovers showed their true colors. But most of the time, some of these star signs spend their time in their dream world where they are oblivious to the reality of how toxic their romance actually is.

If you think about what a happy relationship entails, it is generally one where you might occasionally disagree or run into other snags. However, you consult each other when making decisions, really enjoy each other's company, and discuss any concerns that may arise! But in some cases, people find that they may adore their partner, yet the relationship might not feel at all joyful anymore. If you always seem to be at each other's throats, consistently irritate one another, or can't seem to quit fighting over little issues; then consider whether your romance is toxic.

1. Capricorn

Capricorns are looking for a companion who can validate their feelings and make them feel safe. These incurable romantics are always looking for someone with whom they might find stability. This is a bit of a red flag, as they deem themselves inadequate on some level. They crave a partner even if it means submitting to their partner's whims and fancies because they fear being alone.

2. Leo

Leo seems incredibly independent, but there are high chances that their unconstrained nature is a façade for their emotional sensitivity. Deep down, they’re often on the lookout for folks who can offer them their shoulder to cry on. Sometimes all they want is a little bit more love in their lives. They just want their partner to take charge of whatever situation they are in so they can relax for once. But this sometimes attracts the wrong kind of person.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius can be persuasive and friendly, which means they easily slip into relationships with people they have a crush on. This is the problem, however, as occasionally they feel drawn to toxic individuals. This causes them to experience drama in a controlling relationship, where they never feel truly loved or safe. The trouble is that most of these fire signs don't mind a bossy lover, so they tend to marry a person who gives them attention even if there is a lack of basic respect.

4. Scorpio

Most of the time, this water sign is looking for a strong partner who will encourage them in their decisions, and have faith in their innate abilities. Since they seek a leader and not a follower who may put effort to support them in achieving their goals; they tend to attract a toxic love. They want someone to tell them what is right and wrong so they can confront the challenges of life but this ensures that they dance to their partner’s tunes.

Certain zodiac signs feel the need for a spouse who has some control over them, as they mistake it as a sign of care, love, and affection. These zodiac signs could be attracted to toxic lovers because they fear feeling unsafe and feel a lack of belonging.