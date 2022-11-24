Scorpio To Leo: 5 Zodiac Signs Who Are Likely to Have a Polygamous Relationship

Love is the most wonderful emotion there is. But occasionally, things like seeing numerous people at once and being disloyal can throw a marriage for a loop. No matter how much work you put into a marriage, if one of the partners seeks polygamy, things can still get extremely tough. You can learn a lot about someone from their zodiac sign. Here are the five zodiac signs that, according to studies, are most prone to engage in polygamous relationship .

They frequently believe that the grass is always greener on the other side and have a tendency to be fairly insecure. This suggests that even if you are happy in your current marriage, eventually you stray and convince your partner to use a dating app to meet other people so you can indulge in polygamy.

2. Aquarius

These people often cannot cheat on their partners, but the oppressive nature of monogamy may cause them to act in this way because people with this sun sign need to constantly meet new people. As a result, they can be drawn to someone on their social media profile for a deep conversation because they value intelligence and then fall for adultery.

3. Leo

Even the brave lion fears conflict and difficulty in marriages, as they dislike having uncomfortable conversations. They are so often left alone and misunderstood. Therefore, they might connect with old friends or meet someone new so they can talk about things other than their marriage in order to get more validation. And this can result in a two-timing.