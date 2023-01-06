Scorpio To Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Tremendously Reliant On Their Partner

This tendency has something to do with the cosmic stars. So check out the topmost star signs who are extremely dependent on their partner.

Do you know someone who shares everything with their partner? They can’t even take a single step without their significant other? Well, these beings are needy, vulnerable, and too reliant on their better half. Being high on emotions, their dependency on their partner can sometimes spoil the relationship while only bringing out the worst in them. We all strive hard in maintaining a balance in our relationships, but some people are extremely hooked on their companion, which leads to unhealthy confidence, slavish belief, and possessiveness.

1. Scorpio

This water sign possesses profound emotions and sentiments and overshares their things with the first person they fall in love with. Their extreme vulnerability makes them weak. Scorpio-borns prefer to share everything with their confidant and will turn out to be a bit clingy as they only do things according to the preferences of their partner.

2. Gemini

Represented by twins, Geminis are known for their indecisive persona. So they always take the support of their partner to make a decision. Their desperate and inauthentic demeanor restricts them from putting a balance in their relationship, and they turn out to be the biggest givers.

3. Pisces

This empathetic and sentimental water sign carries the tag of a loner because they always seek security and stability from others. They will do anything to keep their partner around and consistently check on them without even providing them a single moment unaided. They might even ask their partner to hang around a little bit longer to satisfy their emotional thirst.

4. Libra

Librans have the potential to make their life revolve just around their partner. This fire sign holds tough and sturdy exteriors, but deep down they are gentle and delicate. Once someone shows them their love, they become super reliant and will never hesitate in making them a priority in their life.

Some signs are unable to take their relationships casually and can do anything just to be with their partner. These emotionally susceptible souls can easily be manipulated because of their extreme dependency on their one and only.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.