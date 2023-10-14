Scorpio to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Feelings of Isolation at Times

Henry Rollins once said, “Loneliness adds beauty to life. It puts a special burn on sunsets and makes night air smell better.” Well, a few star signs certainly experience this as they grapple with moments of isolation in their inimitable way. In the course of life, there may be moments when they feel spells of solitude. Some tend to feel awkward in a new city or school, making it difficult for them to engage with others comfortably. In these instances, the very essence of their outgoing nature can be challenged as they find themselves in unfamiliar territory and away from the embrace of their established social network. At the same time, others may crave a single-minded focus on work and embrace self-imposed isolation. Having said that, these individuals always soldier on despite feeling a little left out. Take a look at who they are:

The bold and charismatic Leos are often the life of the party and are at the heart of their social circles. Even so, Leos are not immune to the isolating winds of change when they venture to a new city or country. In the midst of all that novelty and the hustle and bustle of a new environment, these fire signs might experience a deep sense of loneliness. They feel akin to a solo star that once shone brightly but now resembles a speck in an unfamiliar, vast sky. They are reminded of the innate warmth and generosity they usually bestow upon their friends. It can leave Leos missing the very support they offer so freely to others. In these moments the majestic Lions may momentarily experience the pangs of solitude as if their roars have turned into silent echoes.

Much like Leos, Libras also contend with feelings of isolation. Their intellectual souls are recognized for their independence and wit. As a result, even in a comfortable atmosphere, they can distance themselves from others due to their distinctive and unconventional outlook on life. They possess a natural inclination to go the extra mile to assist others, yet, sadly, they frequently find themselves grappling with solitude. They may find themselves entangled in the silken web of isolation. This also happens when major life changes such as graduating, retiring, or becoming a parent tend to alter their social connections. This leads to Libra feeling adrift as old relationships evolve or fade away. However, when they do manage to discover their inner circle, the situation takes a delightful turn. After all, these air signs understand the importance of seeking solace in the comforting embrace of friends and family.

Virgos are frequently preoccupied with their careers and objectives. They may intentionally separate themselves to work intensely in many instances, which might lead to feelings of independence and calm. Then there are times when Virgos contend with a recurring sense of isolation due to their longing for seclusion. This could be a result of the inquiries they ask about their genuine life purpose and destiny. While they may appear to be social butterflies, mingling with others and enjoying life on the surface, Virgos are haunted by the specter of loneliness under the surface. They are noted for their extreme sensitivity and intense desire for emotional security. They have a propensity to keep their sentiments buried and may feel excluded if they find it difficult to open up to others.

Often, Scorpios grapple with loneliness, owing to their occasionally lone wolf behavior or blunt demeanor. Their strong-willed nature can sometimes lead to pushing away those who genuinely care for them. It's only when they set off on a solo vacation or camping trip they come to terms with the resulting isolation. Many times, Scorpios may feel that their contact list is overflowing with numbers of their pals, but they still yearn for a unique sense of independence. They know that they can make a genuine connection at any point during tough times. However, they believe that feeling isolated is not about lacking friends but the need for true companionship. And sometimes, the company they desperately crave is their own. Hence, Scorpios thrive on feeling liberated when they are lonesome. They soon return to the comforting embrace of their buddies after deep spells of introspection.

Ultimately, even those souls who revel in their self-imposed isolation for a short time, come to appreciate the delicate balance between solitude and connection. They delve into the various reasons why they seek seclusion and try to be more integrated within society as a whole.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

