Scorpio to Libra: Top 5 Zodiac Signs Who Excel at Reading People

While most people find it hard to decrypt the emotional complexities of others, the natives of these zodiac signs use their intuition to deduce hidden feelings and intentions with ease. They are great empaths, and their amazing listening skills help them interpret secret cues and read people’s minds easily. People born under these star signs often use their observation skills to pick up on how the other person is feeling. Take a look at who these individuals are -

1. Scorpio

Scorpios are considered to be highly intuitive and have the ability to see through people's intentions and detect hidden motives. They are highly observant, and no detail, no matter how small, can get past their eyes. They focus on observing the body language of people or their inflection of voice to understand what's going on beneath the surface. Their intense intuition makes them master detectives who can unweave complicated human emotions.

2. Cancer

Cancers are known for being highly sensitive. The natives of this water sign care deeply about others and can sympathize with their emotions. Their intuitive nature makes it easy for them to detect emotional highs and lows in people. They notice shifts in people’s behavior even when they are being discreet about it. They catch on to subtle hints, and instead of ignoring them, offer them support to their near and dear ones so they can get over it.

3. Libra

Libras are social butterflies who find it quite easy to mingle with people. The natives of this air sign are known for their diplomacy and ability to look at things from a wider perspective. Their intuitions never fail them, and they can successfully read between the lines, picking up hints from unspoken cues.

4. Pisces

Pisceans are easily able to decipher people’s emotions due to their innate instincts. They act like an emotional sponge that can absorb clues from non-verbal cues like shifts in energy or body language. They have the ability to empathize with others and connect with them emotionally. All these qualities make them excellent at understanding people’s behavior.

5. Virgo

Virgos have two great qualities that make them good at reading people —they are intuitive and analytical. People born under this earth sign are observant and pay attention to minute details so they can get a hold of the map of someone’s psyche and personality, even when they are inconspicuous.

These zodiac signs have the ability to put themselves in people’s shoes in order to understand them better. They have a natural inclination toward picking up hidden clues. Being highly observant, they are able to decode emotional complexities easily. However, their ability to read people comes with its own set of cons, as they are often misunderstood for being highly critical.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.