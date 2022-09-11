Scorpio to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs who are too emotionally dependent on their partner

We all have some couple friends who just can’t live without their partner (not even a single minute). They move together, sit together and can never let their partner out in the world alone. This emotional dependency can easily plague the relationship while making you sob. Such people are quite high on emotions and are very sensitive and touchy. Their neediness of getting love can sometimes make them connect too much to their partner and therefore, they always look forward to them whenever they want emotional security, consequently, turning out to be possessive. As per astrology, here is a list of the zodiac signs that are way too emotionally dependent on their partner. 1. Scorpio

Scorpio-borns are extremely touchy and therefore they effortlessly get too dependent on the first person they are in love with. They don’t want to hurt their partner and therefore they never fight or say any bad words to them. People with this zodiac sign are extremely compassionate, loyal and intense and expect the same too much from their partner. When failing to get so, they feel wounded and use crying as their weapon to get their feelings out.

2. Cancer One of the most sensitive zodiac signs, Cancer people get hurt very easily. They are always conscious of their actions and just want to feel wanted and loved by their partner. They are always on their toes and fulfil whatever their partner wants from them. Cancer born are the people who only share their feelings with their partner and can get so emotional that they sometimes become jealous of their partner’s freedom.

3. Aries Being an element of fire, Aries seem strong and fierce from their personality but below their sturdy exterior, there lays an extremely sensitive and emotional person that feels that are always in seek of profound love. Once Aries-born found love, they really strive hard with them and get all dependent on them in order to make everything work. With time, they make their partner their whole world.