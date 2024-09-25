Scorpio to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Find It Difficult to Keep Track of Time

While being punctual is certainly a coveted attribute, some star signs can be quite lax when it comes to timekeeping. Indeed, their propensity for deep contemplation may mean they are too engaged with their ideas or artistic pursuits to be aware of their tardiness. Intriguingly, these individuals frequently project confidence, so even if they consistently arrive late, people are likely to overlook it or allow them to get away with it.

However, it can be quite irksome for their partners or pals when they are always running late and calling for a raincheck last minute. So, read on to discover the zodiacs that are most likely to lose track of time.

Pisces

Pisces will likely make plans and then question their decision to head outdoors when they could be enjoying their time otherwise occupied with their hobbies. In other words, a tendency to rethink things can make them late for pretty much everything. It is never the case that a Pisces is intentionally being unreliable. But sometimes circumstances arise that make it difficult for them to balance their social schedules or make them feel less motivated to follow through on plans.

Indeed, there are times when Pisces questions everything, including what to wear, when to depart, and the best course of action. When they are busy overthinking every aspect of their day, they may lose track of time. So, when it comes to actually making it to places on time, they are their own worst adversary. Pisces then give their friends a heads-up and try to cushion the blow of canceling plans by scheduling another meeting soon.

Gemini

These air signs have a flair for the theatrical, so by entering last, they like to immediately steal focus at parties or even on first dates. Moreover, Geminis always seem to gravitate toward whatever is currently grabbing their attention. So, if you are the kind of person who can provide them with the mental stimulation and excitement they need, this air sign will completely focus on you.

However, if another activity or person catches their fancy, this air sign can quickly veer off course. Nonetheless, these Geminis try to text and let people know that they won't be able to attend.

Libra

Libras make great friends who have a packed social calendar. But they are prone to making last-minute cancellations, even though this air sign is not selfish or careless. They simply have a hard time with being punctual. The reason being, that they probably also agreed to do five other things at the same time, which is the problem.

After all, these air signs are habitual overbookers who find it difficult to choose the appropriate course of action after they realize their error. The good news is that although Libras can be a little late at first if you become a true part of their life, they are incredibly loyal friends. Libras are great at prioritizing the people who are most important to them, even if they do lose track of time quite often.

Scorpio

With this water sign, you never really know what to anticipate, as Scorpios eagerly make social commitments. But they insist on maintaining their freedom of choice at all times, so if they’re busy napping or prefer some seclusion on any day, their plans may be unceremoniously canceled by them.

Usually, they are so apologetic about canceling at the last minute that it can be difficult to be annoyed with them even though their tardiness can be extremely unpleasant. While it's never enjoyable to receive a text message asking for a raincheck, Scorpios like to offer several justifications for their behavior.

These star signs frequently reschedule appointments, but they still truly cherish their friendships and are proud of their professions. They simply tend to lose track of the hours they spend pursuing their beloved hobbies.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

