Scorpio to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are emotionally empty and use physical touch as a means to get love

A lot of us come across people who are emotionally vague! Nothing bothers them at all and their reaction to any sentimental chaos is quite normal. They remain unaffected by most things and there’s nothing that can stir up emotions in them. Such people put physical intimacy in their life before anything else as this is the only mean they get to feel so-called adoration. While some people are desperate enough for love, some are just inclined more towards the idea of lovemaking and hook-ups. Such people’s love language is physical touch. Hopping onto the cosmic hints and taking cues about their personality can take you close to such people! Here are 4 zodiac signs that are emotionally empty and use sexual intimacy as a means to get love. 1. Scorpio

Scorpions are passionate and intense and they can feel physical touches immediately instead of any emotional connection. They sometimes confuse intimacy for love and they never care about sentiments or any kind of feelings as long as they are getting satisfied with their longing need in bed. Emotional connection is not something they considered vital when it comes to relationships and they can get filthiest when it comes to making love. Scorpions are only about themselves since they face many cruelties and they believe in “it’s only you who matters.”

2. Cancer Cancer-born people get emotionally drained very easily! They try to connect with their loved ones intensely but once they didn’t receive the same efforts, they move on heartlessly and never look back. Their bad relationships of the past are something that creates a hollow in their heart and therefore they only find fun in getting connected to a partner physically.

3. Aries Aries-born people never believe in empathy and always keep their sentiments in the backseat. They are highly pragmatic people who never flow with emotions and instead use their intellectual power and take the benefit from their highest sex drive to make a connection with their partner. They think that sexual intimacy can drive them toward love and therefore they make crazy efforts to make the love session more sensuous. If you expect a thread of emotional connection from an Aries, then they might disappoint you super soon as they are more into proving themselves as the most intense lovers rather than a person of deep affection or sentiments.