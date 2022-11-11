Scorpio to Sagittarius, 5 Zodiac Signs Who Are Likely to Have a Third Marriage

Even if marriage isn't for everyone, for many star signs, it's a significant life step that entails uniting passionate, spiritual, and material selves with the person who best complements them. Undoubtedly, the planets play a significant role in how our love lives develop, and weddings are no exception. Mercury teaches us how to communicate , which is essential to any healthy marriage. And Jupiter directs our luck, whereas, our natal Venus demonstrates how we treat others and ourselves when we are smitten. Each of these together hint at one’s love life, so read on to discover which zodiac signs are likely to have love come around more than 3 times and end in marriage.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, despite being the wild kid of the zodiac, they are definitely likely to be engaged a few times. Saturn is sending their way some positive energy, so Sag will have the courage they need to commit. Do not assume that your life will be traditional with one soulmate, for let's face it, you are not that person. Either partner may initiate divorce or an annulment, whenever and however it best serves your relationship. Sag, may have multiple marriages.

2. Gemini

Gemini is impulsive and very prone to get married young, possibly before getting to know them well. However, because of how erratic this sign is, there is a significant probability that any marriage they enter into too quickly will fail. However, even Geminis are more likely to get married young than other moon signs, or marry a third time.

3. Cancer

Cancer is a homebody who doesn't waste time on relationships. Yet, they can't wait bring to Momma is a great person they fell in love with. They therefore begin looking for a partner with whom they can wed and start a family as soon as possible. They desire the stability and security that marriage offers, this does not change after divorce. So, they set off on quest for their new mate with whom they can have a large number of puppies or newborns, depending on which they choose.