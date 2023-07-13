Scorpio to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Think They’ll Never Find Anyone Better Than Their Ex

A lot of people romanticize and idealize their past relationships by focusing on the positive aspects and overlooking their flaws. This nostalgia can create a barrier to moving on because the person may believe they won't find the same level of happiness or connection with someone else. Some star signs on the zodiac wheel particularly cherish strong emotional attachments to their ex-flame. This can make it difficult for them to let go completely. After all, when someone has invested a significant amount of time, love, and energy into a connection, detaching from that emotional bond can be challenging. As a result, they tend to think that they will never find someone better than their ex. Take a look at who they are:

Natives of the Virgo zodiac sign sometimes struggle to move on from prior relationships, and it all comes down to their own thoughts and circumstances. If Virgos regularly compare possible companions to their past love, they find that they fall short in numerous ways. This is an indication that Virgos believe they will never find someone better. They may also idealize their previous connection and only focus on the great elements while ignoring any negative aspects. This could suggest that these earth signs worry they will not be able to meet someone who can match or exceed what they had in the past. Not looking back requires these earth signs to step into the unknown and embrace change. Yet, the fear of uncertainty, dread of being alone, or hesitation of starting over can hinder Virgos from moving forward. However, their thinking can change greatly depending on a Virgo's future experiences and personal progress.

Gemini are flirty and passionate people. When they adore someone, they frequently experience a really strong and transforming union. So, after heartbreak from such a boo, these air signs may presume they would have trouble finding someone who will put up with their tantrums or coddle them like their ex. Gemini may become overly connected to their ex-lover and have difficulty letting go. Living in close proximity to their past flame, or having shared social circles can make these air signs feel that they lost the best part of their lives. Gemini may find it difficult to imagine the same camaraderie or duplicate that level of intimacy with someone else. In fact, some Gemini are also afraid of being wounded or having another failed relationship. This inhibits them from making new love connections. Nevertheless, Gemini individuals are known for their romantic and idealistic disposition, so they may eventually move on despite assuming they won’t be happy for a short period.

Aquarius people are faithful and committed to their relationships. This air sign is recognized for the ability to form strong emotional bonds and emotions with loved ones over time. Aquarius cherishes stability and may find it difficult to believe that a new bae can look at them with the same loving gaze as their ex did. They might be resistant to change or cling to the past due to their fear that they will not find someone better. This may also keep Aquarius closed off to new experiences. These Water-bearers could struggle to move on and believe they will never find a beau who provides the same degree of warmth as their ex-lover. These air signs may hesitate to seek closure from previous relationships as they assume that they will never find someone they can love more than the one who got away.

A relationship can become intertwined with a Capricorn's sense of identity and self-worth. When the love ends, they may struggle with feelings of loss and a diminished sense of self. This can make it difficult to envision a future without their ex. Moreover, if there are unresolved feelings, such as lingering anger, or regret, it can make it challenging for this earth sign to move on. The desire for closure or the hope of reconciliation can keep Sea-goats emotionally attached to their past flame. However, as eternal optimists, Capricorns eventually come to see that their dating experiences can differ from person to person. This earth sign understands that everyone's paths are unique, and it is possible to achieve happiness.

It's critical for these zodiac signs to give themselves time and space for healing and personal growth, as well as to maintain an open mind about what the future may contain. But if you find yourself emotionally stuck and unable to move on from your ex like these star signs, open yourself up to new potential. It may indicate that you can find someone better eventually!

