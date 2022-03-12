Scorpio to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who could be criminal masterminds

It would be safe to say that no one is born a criminal. It is often circumstances that determine the making or breaking of an individual. Yet, when you consider the personality traits of each of the zodiac signs, you realise that some of them would make the perfect criminal masterminds should they wish to put their devious tendencies to use. Now, we’re not saying these signs are thugs or goons, but just that they could very well orchestrate the darkest of felonies if they chose to apply that side of themselves.

Virgo

The perfect crime demands a perfect plan. And well, no one plans better than Virgo after analysing all the available data and looking at several contingency plans should their initial idea fail. Should you ever be building the perfect team for a heist, Virgo would be high on your list of candidates. They are also great in a crisis as they don’t tend to panic.

Aries

While not everyone is capable of committing a crime, it appears that Aries could if they wanted to. Often known to be ruthless, these individuals are daredevils who care little for what others think of them. It is this reckless abandon that ensures that they have a predilection for being scheming geniuses.

Aquarius

Cold, calculated and often the brainiacs of the zodiac, Aquarius would make a formidable ruffian. They can intimidate you with just a glance and their intellectual power is unrivalled making them a daunting adversary who you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.

Scorpio

It is often believed that this sign has the best poker face of them all. Indeed, even lovers of this sign confess that they never truly know what goes on behind those dark eyes. The ability to keep your thoughts and intentions to yourself seems like a valuable attribute for the mastermind behind a devious mission.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

