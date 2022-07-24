Scorpio to Virgo, These zodiac signs have love relationships based only on give and take

Everyone has their own take on love. While some cautiously choose the right partners for themselves, others fall freely in love and adjust to their new mate choosing to build a life they both can cherish together. But there are some star signs who meticulously seek out partners they can benefit from to build a transaction relationship. From Scorpio to Virgo, see zodiac signs who tend to have love relationships based only on give and take.

Scorpio

Scorpio loves it when their partners pamper them with expensive presents. They adore going on shopping trips or vacations sponsored by a new love interest. That is the reason why it would be safe to say that this zodiac water sign tends to offer people their love based on the monetary investment their bae makes in them. Their transactional style of relationships can be hurtful to others, which is why a Scorpio is best suited to dating another Scorpio who understands and reciprocates their approach.

Virgo

A Virgo values their time over everything else in the world. So, this earth sign likes to ensure that they are taken seriously by their mate and often gravitate toward partners who invest more energy in the relationship than they themselves are prepared to do. This behavior can be toxic at times for their partners because they are taken for granted by a fussy Virgo who is always hassled. Nevertheless, the Virgo tends to take more than they like to give in relationships.

Aries

This zodiac fire sign tends to invest an equal amount of time and money in the relationship as their partner. Their calculated approach to love is not for everyone. Hence, they find that at times their relationships end because their partner sees them as too shrewd or materialistic in their equal give and take.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

