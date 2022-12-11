Scorpio Weekly Horoscope, December 12 to December 18, 2022

Finance: You should focus on your ability to handle the tasks. It is likely to pay you more than a government job.

Positive: Your self-confidence will take you further and you will achieve success in life.

Love: This can be a great moment in your relationship. Your current commitments can have a significant impact on your love life in the future.

Business: Expect great things to happen in the business world. You can build valuable relationships that will help your company grow.

Education: According to this week's horoscope, you should be more eager and dedicated to your studies. This can help keep you calm, especially if you are unsure or worried about your academic abilities or achievement.

Health: Your defences would be strengthened. It is best to avoid becoming hostile as it is harmful to your health. Leafy vegetables should be taken instead of junk food. If you participate in sports then you must take care of your health.

Read : Horoscope Weekly, December 12 to December 18, 2022