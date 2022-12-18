Scorpio Weekly Horoscope, December 19 to December 25, 2022

Written by Chirag Bejan Daruwalla   |  Published on Dec 16, 2022   |  10:46 PM IST  |  739
Positive: Ganesha says not to accept anything less than what you deserve. This week you will do a lot of inner work to realize your self-worth & speak up for yourself.

 Finance: Scorpio natives may be focused on attaining their objectives, and their sources of money may be favorable to increasing their profits.

 Love: Personal relationships are likely to go through a time of ups and downs. But nothing too drastic or painful. Try not to take things too seriously in your personal life.

 Business: There may be a gradual growth in career and business sectors, but the results may be mixed again in a few days.

 Education: During this week, students may continue to study hard to set new records in academic and competitive sectors. If you're working on boosting your self-esteem, you're on your path to success. 

Health: Your health appears to be in fantastic shape, and you appear to be having a nice time with your friends. Make sure you find the balance between having fun & taking care of your health. 

