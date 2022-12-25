Scorpio Weekly Horoscope, December 26, 2022 to January 01, 2023

Written by Chirag Bejan Daruwalla   |  Published on Dec 24, 2022
Positive: Ganesha says life is about deciding to keep going, accepting the challenges that lie ahead of you, and having fun while you're doing it.

Finance: In terms of money, there may be a good beneficiary throughout the weekend. The purchase of commodities could turn out to be lucrative. 

Love: When it comes to love, your significant other may disagree with some of your decisions. People who have only recently tied the knot might consider starting a family, which would be an inspiring choice on their part to make

Business: Those in the business world who are searching for both a pay increase and a new location have the opportunity to advance their careers. You are the type of person who would relish the opportunity to collaborate with others on a professional endeavor.

Education: You have the potential to accomplish remarkable things in the classroom. Your level of self-assurance can be improved.

Health: If you wanted to improve your fitness, you would probably change the way you eat. This week might turn out to be wonderful for both work and play.

