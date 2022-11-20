Scorpio Weekly Horoscope, November 21 to November 27, 2022

Negative : Regarding your personal financial life, it is possible for you to acquire money benefits from sources located in other countries. You should have reasonable expectations of finding decent work, which will allow you to better your current monetary situation.

Positive : The positive takeaway here is that everything you put out into the world, both in terms of energy and thoughts, will be reflected back to you.

Love: In love, you would make every effort to explain things clearly and would be successful in doing so. However, we strongly suggest that you investigate the conduct of your spouse.

Business: A successful future awaits those born under this sign who want to pursue a career in business. On the other hand, you should avoid placing an excessive amount of faith in anyone and should keep a close eye on all financial transactions and difficulties associated with them.

Education: Make an effort not to feel discontent with the way you are presently concentrating your efforts. Keep your feet on the ground because you have plenty of time on your side to increase your level of expertise.

Health: If you place too much importance on things that don't really matter, you could find that it causes mental stress in your body. Consuming a good diet, drinking lots of water, getting plenty of rest, staying active, and practising meditation are all important steps toward achieving optimal physical and physiological health as well as immunity.

