Scorpio Weekly Horoscope, November 28 to December 4, 2022

Finance : The residents of Scorpio may have their sights set on accomplishing their goals, and the ways in which they make their money may be amenable to expanding their business's bottom lines.

Positive : To refuse to settle for anything that falls short of what you justly deserve.

Love: It's not uncommon for personal relationships to go through periods of both happiness and sadness.

Business: In the corporate world, there may be a slow but steady increase in career and business opportunities, but in a few days' time, the results may once again be unpredictable.

Education: Students are encouraged to keep up their diligent study habits this week in order to achieve new heights of success in academic and competitive fields. You are well on your way to achieving your goals if you are making an effort to improve your sense of self-worth.

Health: Your appearance and demeanor suggest that everything is going swimmingly with regard to your health, and you appear to be having a great time with your pals.

Read : Horoscope Weekly, November 28 to December 4, 2022