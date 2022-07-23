Everything you need to know about Scorpio zodiac sign

The Scorpio zodiac sign is the eighth sign of the zodiac and is ruled by the scorpion (October 23–November 21). Scorpio (or Vrishchika in Vedic astrology) is a fixed water sign, and its energy is enigmatic and mysterious. It is ruled by Pluto in contemporary astrology and Mars in ancient astrology. Here, we'll go into the Scorpio personality qualities and look at how this sign tackles things like life, love, job, and other things.

Scorpio zodiac sign traits:

Bold

Creative

Determined

Mysterious

Mystical

Passionate

Element: Water

Color: Scarlet, Red, Rust

Quality: Fixed

Day: Tuesday

Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Greatest Compatibility: Taurus, Cancer

Lucky Numbers: 8, 11, 18, 22

Scorpio Dates: October 23 - November 21

Scorpio personality traits

Passionate (controlling)

They'll want to know everything about you if they're into you, and they'll want to know what you do, think, believe, etc (you will NOT be allowed that same access to their private world, however). They enjoy having sex, are very physical, don't do "casual," and are passionate. This strong love occasionally tends to become more controlling, but it always stems from a desire to protect you and a belief that they are better than you and that you are too precious to be left alone in the world. It can be both magical and overpowering at times.

Persistent (obsessive)

They are relentless. Give a Scorpio sign a worthwhile goal, and there's no stopping them from changing the world. They don't have self-doubt, regrets, or a lack of confidence. They are aware of what they want and feel entitled to have it. When faced with challenges, their razor-sharp intelligence can come up with inventive, adaptive answers and workarounds. Although they will have recorded them in their "Grudge Book" for later—cold revenge is best—their allure can sway adversaries.

Strategic (secretive)

Scorpio personality approaches each day as a quest. They are therefore prepared to use their charm, strengths, and advantages to achieve their goals (and they always know what they want). They resemble a majestic predator paraded about when you watch them. See how its back arches, how its claws flex, how its tail flicks—about it's to do something AMAZING. Additionally, they don't disclose their objectives or ideas to anyone, which adds to their intrigue because you can never predict what will happen. Everything is planned out; there is always a secret agenda at work. Scorpio is a fantastic "Super Spy"... (The Spy Who Shagged Me, literally).

Loyal (vengeful)

Scorpios are firmly protective and devoted to those they love, thus despite all of their dreaded characteristics, there is no better person to have on your side and in your corner. You would best not miss if you were going to attack them or their property. They simply DON'T forget or forgive; they have an icy disposition. They'll take their sweet time getting you back, but they'll get you back.

Fearlessly curious (morbid)

Scorpio zodiac sign is invincible. They need to look more the sicker, twisted, grislier, or more unsettling it is. They are drawn to everything strange, unexplained, or hidden like moths to a flame. Some turn this courage into something heroic, taking on responsibilities and tasks that the rest of us would shy away from. Others end up living dangerously dark lives.

What Scorpio signs are into?

Meditating. Either because they don't need anyone else or because they genuinely value their input. When they withdraw into their thoughts, they can plan and strategize without anybody noticing since they appear to be in a "zen" state.

Climbing the career ladder. Born to govern, succeed, and flourish in whatever field they have decided to pursue. The fact that they never truly "switch off" from their "job (or wherever their objectives lay) world" means that they are constantly working, strategizing, learning, and building relationships.

Forming a cult. The occult attracts the Scorpio zodiac sign (because other people are wary of it). They also take pleasure in control-related games and tactics. They might take others down a terrible path. A hazardous animal is a Scorpio sign with malicious intent.

Martial arts. They’re ruled by Mars - combat is in the blood.

Relationships. Considering that it contains all of their favorite components, including passion, intensity, closeness, control, surrender, and secrecy. Scorpios are excellent shaggers.

Scorpio love and sex

The Scorpio zodiac sign is recognized for having very passionate, sexual, and profound natures. This sign seeks a companion to venture into uncharted territory with—someone they can accompany as they journey to the furthest reaches of desire, explore sex and sexuality, and get to know better. The typical Scorpio's sexual life has a restorative, explorative, and even healing character. For this sign, exploration and playfulness in the bedroom are just as crucial as emotional intimacy and genuine sexual connection.

Long-term relationships are more appealing to Scorpios than casual hookups and fast Scorpio dates. They are typically more at ease feeling their emotions than expressing them, though, due to their watery nature. You might find yourself needing to inquire about your Scorpio zodiac sign partner's well-being and thoughts quite frequently if you're in a fresh relationship.

A Scorpio personality will eventually come into its own and show its true colors, though. Due to their desire for the truth, Scorpios will be able to know if you are hiding something from them. If you give a Scorpio the impression that you're hiding anything, the date might quickly develop into a low-key interrogation session. All of this truth-seeking, though, has a wonderful side since it brings Scorpio into close friendships and partnerships that are important and profound.

How To Attract The Scorpio Man

Scorpio males are boring, self-assured, passionate, sexual, and fiercely competitive. They can be quite obnoxious, compulsive, and jealous, and this is influenced by the unwavering devotion and selfless love that each of us yearns for. He wants someone who can be sensible and help him stick to his ideas while yet keeping a bubble of mystery, intrigue, and quiet enough. He enjoys the game of seduction, and to keep him intrigued before he opens up, he needs to feel startled, led, and followed.

A Scorpio zodiac sign man seeks companions who are either playing hard to get or already taken because he needs a challenge. When they decide to settle down, they want honesty and undivided attention yet are drawn to assertive, flirty women. He looks for something more significant than just physical allure and compatibility, and he requires an endless supply of emotions to motivate him and direct his heart. When he finds a partner who is willing to expose their Soul, they will grab onto them and never let go because they seek sexual experiences that transcend beyond the physical body and pleasure.

How To Attract The Scorpio Woman

Scorpio women are captivating, seductive, and surprisingly serene thanks to their deep and fascinating nature. She is very nice and wants to do good in the world, but she requires a partner who will truly cherish her and respect the level of control she demands in her romantic relationships. The partner she chooses must be hers, be a good listener, and be willing to embrace shadows that she finds difficult to accept in herself.

Although it might be fun to date a Scorpio zodiac sign woman, winning her love takes a lot of effort and patience. She is not an easy target in any sense, and despite how innocent she may seem in a romantic setting, this is not the case when it comes to her sexual preferences and the people she chooses to enjoy profound intimacy with. She wants an honest partner who won't let her down because she is possessive, giving, and committed. She is difficult to forgive, won't make the peace offering herself, and hardly ever takes responsibility for her mistakes because she was so foolishly self-blaming before the issue even arose.

Scorpio in friendship

A new Scorpio acquaintance may first be difficult to "read" and appear distant, enigmatic, or uninterested. But don't be deceived—a lot is going on behind the surface! Scorpios are slow-moving and steadfast, like their namesake the Scorpion, but they will sting when provoked. Cross a Scorpio, and get ready to feel that sting. The shady side of this sign entails harboring resentments, concealing information, and seeking retribution. But if they believe in you, they'll be a trustworthy friend who is always there for you to confide in and lean on.

Scorpio in Family

The Scorpio zodiac sign causes the Moon to fall, and as such, it is Scorpio's responsibility to help people break free of ingrained familial ideals and behaviors that were imposed upon them at a young age. They will seek assistance from their nearest kin when they are hurt or distressed since they can feel their love and support even in the most trying circumstances. However, they might miss the fact that love can be expressed in a positive, vibrant way through the family they build for themselves rather than the family they leave behind.

Scorpio in career & money

Scorpios enjoy spending time in the shadowy corners of the psyche and are frequently excellent therapists, astrologers, tarot readers, or general guides. Similarly, any profession requiring in-depth investigation or analysis belongs to the Scorpio zodiac sign. A financial adviser is another professional choice for our Scorpio friends because the eighth house also governs other people's finances. Scorpios enjoy digging deep, and they are capable of long-term, even obsessive, concentration on a single task or subject.

All things that are "taboo" or not considered socially acceptable are likewise related to Scorpio zodiac sign energy. This means that everyone in the office turns to Scorpios for help with their most private, unimaginable issues and secrets. Scorpios are extremely loyal, as was already mentioned, and frequently stick with the same business or line of work their entire life. They tend to have attractive personalities that attract clients and coworkers and are not into talking or being petty.

Scorpio compatibility

Although there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to astrological Scorpio compatibility, Scorpios tend to be drawn to those who can help them comprehend the most fundamental and real aspects of human nature and break down cultural taboos in the process. Here are their love and friendship's most compatible and incompatible zodiac signs.

Scorpio Compatible signs: Generally, the most compatible signs for Scorpio friendships and romantic relationships are fellow water signs (Cancer, other Scorpios, and Pisces), as they speak the same emotional language, and earth signs (Virgo, Taurus, Capricorn), who they appreciate for their stability and groundedness.

Scorpio Incompatible signs: Air signs (Gemini, Aquarius, Libra) tend to be a little too flighty for ultra-intense Scorpio, while fire signs (Aries, Sagittarius, Leo) might bring sexual chemistry but not much long-term potential.

Scorpio turn on's

Doing something so vile that the staff of Ann Summers would blush! You enjoy the illegal, perilous, and off-limits aspects of life. It feels good to be risky, irrational, and crazy. Seances, ghost tours, psychic events, true crime podcasts, scary films, serial killer programs, etc. Even on a date night, the darker and scarier the better for the Scorpio sign. You enjoy looking into the dark corners of life, the things that most people would avoid. My friend, your heart is gloomy. A slight or offense sticks with you forever. You harbor resentments FOREVER. I'm sad to tell you that you don't mind giving things a little extra shove there either. You like watching karma work itself out. You like it when people notice you’ve been vindicated, or that justice has been served in your favor. You expect people to take sides.

Scorpio turn off's

Vapid, "vanilla," listless, or dull individuals who follow the opinions, deeds, conduct, and thinking of others. UGH. Develop some spine! Scorpio zodiac sign doesn't have time for those who don't accept full responsibility for their actions. You acknowledge that people require assistance, but not round-the-clock scaffolding. It irritates the life out of you. Disloyalty. Woe to the person who criticizes you behind your back makes a judgment, points out a problem, and says so. Even when someone has a positive impression of you, you find it intolerable, let alone when they have a bad one. Friends and partners quickly learn to keep their mouths quiet and to address any "complaints" to you directly.

