Scorpio Zodiac Sign: Myths and facts you should know about THIS sign

Read on the facts about Scorpios and the common myths associated with this star sign.

The eighth astrological sign in the zodiac, Scorpio is a water sign ruled by the planet Pluto. People who are born between October 23 and November 21 belong to this sign. This is one of the most misunderstood signs, mainly because of their mystical and careful (sometimes too much) nature. They also find it hard to express their feelings. They tend to take their time before opening up to other people.

Yes, they are intense and have a fiery nature, but they are a plethora of good qualities that a Scorpio embodies. In fact, once they trust you and feel that they will not be judged, they can be the best friends or partners you can have. Once they are comfortable in other people’s presence, they devote a lot of time in the relationship they have with the person.

Today, we are busting some myths and telling you some facts of the most misunderstood sign, Scorpio.

The Facts

It’s all about honesty

Scorpios are straight-shooters and will always give their honest opinion, even if it sounds too blunt. So if you are looking for honest advice that comes from the heart, your Scorpion friend is the one to contact.

They are mysterious

Scorpio people can be really hard to read as they tend to be quite guarded. Their secretive nature stems from their fear of heartbreak and pain. Also, they tend to enjoy the mystery that surrounds them. Plus, they love the idea of opening up to a select few.

They are passionate

Relationships for Scorpions are all about passion. They yearn for true intimacy and explore special moments with the person they love. They are someone who will never shy away from tough conversations as well.

The Myths

They are disloyal: Scorpios like to keep their private life to themselves, which is why people think they can’t be trusted. However, that’s not the case. They respect other people’s privacy as much as they respect their own. But if you double-cross them, they might turn into your worst enemy.

They are emotionless: They might come off as rude and emotionless, but they are not. The truth is that they feel things deeply so they keep their guard up until they can trust the other person completely. One of the reasons why Scorpions stay so guarded is their innate sensitivity.

They are selfish: Due to their self-aware nature, people think of them as selfish. However, they are extremely kind and even cater to other people’s needs before their own.

