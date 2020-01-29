Selena Gomez Net Worth: Check out Selena's early life, career and net worth in 2020

Selena Gomez is one of the most popular singers. Check out her personal life, career and net worth of 2020.

Selena Gomez is an actress, film producer, global philanthropist and a singer. She gained a lot of recognition for her appearance on the Disney Channel television shows. Gomez has sold 3.4 million albums and 24.3 songs and has had 20 Top 40 hits breaking a record for the longest active run of any artist in 2018. She also has her clothing line named Dream Out Loud, and her several fragrances are called Selena Gomez by Selena Gomez and Vivamore by Selena Gomez.

Early Life

Selena Marie Gomez is the daughter of an Italian origin Amanda Dawn Cornett and a Mexican Ricardo Joel Gomez. They gave birth to her in 1992 in Texas, and when Gomez was just five years, the parents divorced, leaving her in the hands of her mother. She has two other siblings Gracie Elliot Teefey and Victoria Gomez. During her growing up, she was raised in a very difficult environment where her mom was struggling even to put some food on the table, but she did everything she could to provide for her daughter with the three jobs she undertook. The parents had to go back to school, and Selena was left with her grandparents, who raised her until she found success.

Career

Gomez’s acting career began when she was very young, and her very first role was in Barney and Friends series 2002, which she made it to 14 episodes till 2004. In 2005, she made an appearance in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003), Trial by Fire 2005 and a series called The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Between 2007 and 2012, she was part of Hannah Montana in 2007, but she would later get a spot-on Disney Series Wizards of Waverly Place, which was another successful series. During this period, Gomez recorded several songs for various films such as “Cruella de Vil” for Disney Mania 6, “Fly to Your Heart” for Tinker Bell and “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know.”

When she was 16, Hollywood Records signed her up, and in 2008, she opened her production company called July Moon Productions that was responsible for two films What Boys Want and Thirteen Reasons Why. In 2009, she formed a pop-rock band called Selena Gomez & the Scene and in the same year released a debut studio album Kiss and Tell which received a mixed reception and the second album A Year Without Rain was a commercial success. In her music solo career that began in 2012, she released to albums Star Dance in 2013 and revival in 2015. Some of the other films Gomez has participated in are Hotel Transylvania 2012, Rudderless 2014, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising 2016, Puppy 2017 among numerous others.

Awards and achievements

Gomez has won a total of 85 awards and has been nominated 142 times. Some of the awards she has won are 1 American Music Award, 3 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 9 Bravo Otto, 10 American Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, 17 Teen Choice Awards among others. Net Worth of Selena Gomez in 2020

As of January 2020, Selena Gomez’s net worth is estimated to be 80 million dollars. She has made her money through acting in films, the sale of music and numerous endorsements deals. As of today, she has sold more than 24 million songs and over 3 million albums.

