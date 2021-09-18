Self care Saturday: 3 Home remedies to remove tan

The weekend is the only time that you get after a hectic week, to indulge and pamper yourself. When it comes to pampering and self-care, an important aspect of it is taking care of your skin. A common skin issue that many people face is skin tanning. Tanning is basically the darkening of the skin due to continuous exposure to the rays of the sun.

This problem of tanning can be resolved by some simple yet effective home remedies that can cool your skin and reduce the darkened colour. Have a look at some such home remedies below.

Tomato juice

Tomatoes can be immensely effective when it comes to reducing skin tan. It is rich in Vitamin C and soothes the skin. For this home remedy, simply mash a tomato and apply its juice on the face and neck or the tanned areas. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.

Honey and curd

Honey has anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe the burning sensation and the skin irritation due to tanning while curd acts as a natural bleaching agent. To use this home remedy, mix 2 tbsp of honey and 3 tbsp of curd in a bowl. Apply this mixture to the affected areas. Let it sit for 15 minutes. Wash off with water.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is known to have several skin benefits and is a great ingredient to soothe and cool the skin. Simply take some aloe vera gel and apply it to the affected areas. Leave it for 20 minutes or overnight. Wash it off with cold water.

