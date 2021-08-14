Self care Saturday: 3 Sure shot ways to always smell good

When we get ready to go out, we are very particular about the clothes we wear, the bag we take and the way our faces, but we don’t really pay much heed to the way we smell. Probably the biggest turn off for someone is when the person doesn’t smell good. This can be due to excessive sweat or lack of personal hygiene.

Smelling good is not just appealing but also extremely necessary in order to make a good first impression on someone and also to feel good about yourself. So we have some easy ways for you to always smell good.

Use roll-on perfume

Instead of using a perfume spray opt for roll-on perfume. Roll-on perfume is effective In targeting the exact points where you want the scent. Almost every perfume now has a roll-on version and it is also more affordable than a bottle of cologne.

Target the pulse points

The pulse points where you can apply perfume for long-lasting fragrance include wrists, the small of your back, the crooks of your elbows and behind your knees.

Moisturise

Moisturising your skin right after you step out of the shower is probably one of the most effective ways to smell good all day long. Apply a scented moisturiser all over your body generously to make the scent last longer.

