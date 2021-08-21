Self care Saturday: 3 Ways to get rid of the tiredness of the week

We tend to feel tired, dull and weary, in spite of working from home. The monotonous and boring routine of the entire week can definitely take a toll on our mental as well as our physical health. We often crave a break, or pampering session or a vacation! When the weekend comes, it is thus justified that we pamper ourselves to no extent!

So this weekend, we have for you some sure shot ways to get rid of the tiredness and dullness and perk yourself up! Here are some DIY ways to do so.

At-home pedicure

You can easily do your own pedicure at home and pamper your feet to get rid of the tiredness. Simply fill a foot tub with hot water and add a pinch of salt to it. Soak your feet for 15 minutes in the water so that they feel soft and fresh. Moisturise your feet and apply a pretty nail paint shade on your nails.

A sheet mask and cucumber slices

There is nothing that the sheet mask cannot solve! Sheet masks not only leave your skin feeling fresh and energised but also helps it to get the much-needed moisture and hydration. Pair it with some chilled cucumber slices to keep on your eyes and indulge in the ultimate pampering session.

Nail art to the rescue

Don’t you immediately feel the tiredness leaving your body when your nails look fancy and pretty? So try some simple nail art designs this weekend to let the bright colours and patterns perk up your mood!

