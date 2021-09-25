Self care Saturday: 4 Ways to care for dry lips

Are you tired of chapped lips? Do you keep picking your lips or biting them? Then we have some easy ways to hydrate your lips and keep them soft and glossy. It is pretty common for lips to become dry and chapped as the skin of the lips tends to be extremely thin and sensitive. Cracked lips can occur at any given age and during any season.

Dry and flaky lips not only look unattractive but also can be a sign of dehydration or vitamin deficiency. So we have some easy home remedies to get rid of chapped lips and make them soft.

Cucumber

Cucumber is a rich source of vitamin C and thus, is a great ingredient when it comes to moisturising your lips and keeping them hydrated. Simply peel a cucumber and cut it into thin slices. Rub these slices on your lips for a few minutes.

Honey

Honey can be pretty effective in preventing your lips from becoming dry and flaky. It is extremely gentle on the skin and has antibacterial properties. Simply apply some honey directly on your lips and then wash it off after a few minutes with cold water.

Sugar

If you want to exfoliate your lips and get rid of the dead skin cells, then sugar is the go-to ingredient. It acts as a natural scrub. Mix sugar with honey or olive oil and apply the mixture on your lips.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil can be quite helpful in making your lips soft and glossy. It provides moisture to the lips. Take a few drops of the oil on your fingers and apply it on your dry lips. Leave it on for a few minutes and then wash with water.

