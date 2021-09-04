Self care Saturday: DIY face masks for oily skin

Oily skin is a very common type of skin that is because of excess production of sebum which is the substance that protects and hydrates the skin. Due to an overproduction, the skin becomes oily and sweaty in no time. This may result in acne or other skin problems. Oily skin can be difficult to manage and can make your face look dull, tired and greasy.

So we have some easy home remedies for you to effectively deal with oily skin. Check out these DIY face masks that can help you reduce the oiliness and make your skin look fresh and glowing.

Tomato and gram flour

To make this mask all you have to do is cut a tomato in half and squeeze out its juice in a bowl. Now add 1 tbsp of gram flour into the bowl along with a pinch of lemon juice. Mix well and apply it on your face. Leave it for 10-15 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

Oatmeal

To prepare this mask, simply combine 1 egg, ½ cup of cooked and cooled oatmeal and 1 tbsp lemon juice in a bowl. Apply this mixture all over your face and wash it off after 12-15 minutes.

Banana and lemon juice

Bananas are great when it comes to absorbing oil on the skin. Mix 1 mashed banana, some lemon juice and 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil in a bowl. Apply it on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes. Rinse with warm water.

