Self care Saturdays: 3 Home remedies to pamper your feet this weekend

Weekends are for self-care! When you spend the entire week, typing away to glory on the laptop and slogging every day, you most definitely deserve a break on the weekend. Since most of us spend our weekends socialising or shopping, we don’t really have much time to relax and unwind. When it comes to self-care, your feet are probably one of the most tired parts of the body and thus, require utmost pampering! Just like your face and hands, they too need some love, care and attention. This weekend, pamper your feet and give them the ultimate spa day.

Put your feet up and spend some quality time with yourself by pampering and giving yourself a much-needed spa day! Check out 3 easy home remedies to pamper your feet and make them glow.

Turmeric, milk and gram flour

It is a well-known fact that turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties. The milk will soften the feet and will ensure that your feet are well-moisturised and nourished. For this home remedy, simply mix ¼ tsp turmeric powder with 2 tbsp gram flour and 1 tbsp cold milk. Mix well and apply it to your feet. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then wash feet with cold water.

A dip in hot salt water

Dip your feet in hot salt water for 10-15 minutes. Doing this will make sure that your feet feel soft and fresh. If you have feet that look tired and dull or have aches and pains, then this is probably one of the best home remedies.

Potato slices

Potatoes are a natural bleaching agent and will instantly make your skin lighter and make your feet glow. They are also effective in reducing pigmentation. Simply rub fresh potato slices on your feet and then wash them after 10-15 minutes.

