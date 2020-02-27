Self Care: THESE simples ways can help you relax your body at work

Working in the office for long hours can not only be stressful but the sedentary lifestyle can also make our body weak. Read below to find out simple ways in which you can relax your body at work.

Eating right, trying to work out at least four times a week is something we all try to incorporate to lead a healthy lifestyle, however at times despite following all this, we tend to feel fatigued and tired. Well, there can be multiple reasons behind it, but one of the primary reasons is the sedentary lifestyle that we follow at work. No, we cannot do much about it, we can't stand and work, or walk while working, but then, there are some things that we can do to relax our body at work.

These simple tips can not only help you achieve a healthy active lifestyle, but it can also help you get rid of the fatigue. Here are simple ways to relax your body, increase physical movement while avoiding sitting down for long times.

Bid goodbye to the escalator and lift and try taking stairs whenever possible. Make sure to use the stairs at least thrice in a day, since that'll help you to keep the body active.

During breaks, don't chat with your colleague by sitting at your desks, go for a short walk and enjoy nature while you chat with your colleague.

Avoid keeping everything within easy reach. Organize your office space in a way that you have to stand up to reach things like printing sheets, diary, stapler, etc.

This might sound a bit absurd, but consider keeping an exercise ball in your office. Sitting on it will not only relax your muscles, but it will also improve balance and flexibility.

Do simple exercises by your desk during lunchtime. Stand up from your seat and stretch your body whenever you can.

Last but not the least, drink at least 3 liters of water to keep yourself hydrated. It will also help you by making you walk for regular bathroom breaks.

