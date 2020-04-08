Self Care: THIS is why it is important to dress up even during quarantine

Self care is the most important thing, and it is even more important at this time. So for yourself, read below to find out why it is important to dress up even while you are working from home.

Coronavirus has affected over 200 countries across the globe. To fight this situation India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a 21-day lockdown across the country. And we are working from home for three weeks now, and everything around us has surely made us a bit crazy. We are missing our office, socialising with our friends, going shopping in the mall and watching a movie in the theatres. Social distancing has already wrecked us emotionally. And now we cannot wait to get out of the house.

But what we can do instead is dress up daily as if we are doing to work. Dressing up during these self-quarantine days will not only make us more productive, but it will also make us feel good. If you are bored already and think that your productivity has gone for a toss, then here's why you should consider dressing up daily even while working from home.

Here's why you should dress up even in quarantine:

When you look better you feel confident:

When it comes to working from home, people do things at their own time. However, you need to prove to your manager that you ain't like that. When you get ready by 10 AM and look your best during the online meeting, your boss will notice the efforts you took for the meeting and will appreciate your productivity despite working from home.

It's also about being responsible:

You look better, feel energetic and hence end up doing more chores and work because you feel responsible. Look good for yourself, and things around will automatically become better.

Makes you discipline:

When you follow the regular office routine while working from home, it makes you discipline, which is great in the long run. If you follow a schedule for getting ready, getting to work and working out, then nothing can stop you from achieving your personal goals.

Clothes can change the way you perform:

As per research, clothes can help you perform better. Clothes are powerful and can uplift your mood immediately. The way you dress will brighten up your mood and help you function better.

The fresh body leads to fresh thinking:

We know that going out has been stalled, but work hasn't and to keep up with it, one has to be fresh. It's important to dress up to have a fresh and energetic mind that can lead to pitch creative ideas, something maybe you didn't even do at work.

