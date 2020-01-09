Self Goals: THESE alterations will help you to be productive in 2020

Want to make 2020 the best year of your life so far? If yes, then follow these simple steps that'll help you be the best and the most productive version of yourself this new year.

The year 2020 is here and all of us have taken a resolution to become a better version of ourselves. Some of us want to become more fit this year, while many of us want to make 2020 the most productive years of our lives. And for making this year the most productive year so far, there are a few things that we need to work on. Things like keeping a check on our habits, making an improvisation on our daily schedule can help.

If you are planning to be your best this year and want to be more productive than 2019, then read below to find out how these little alterations that you make in your life would make you productive and successful.

Here's how you can become more productive in 2020.

Create a motivational playlist:

Music has the power to make things better in your life. Research also suggests that listening to music the first thing in the morning can elevate your mood and boost creativity. Even if you can't do it as the first thing in the morning, make sure listening to music while doing house chores or driving back can help you redirect your thoughts and give you a fresh perspective on things.

Maintain a planner:

This is the most common thing that you might have heard, but maintaining a planner works. Putting your thoughts somewhere can help you deal with it more efficiently. Life is hectic, and what you don't need are separate diaries to add to that.

Know when to stop:

This is the most important thing that most of us need to work on. In 2020, let's try to leave our work and tensions outside the home. So once you're home, make sure to cut off for a while. Don't answer emails, take work calls (unless urgent) or work on small projects, since things like these only keep us wired and this affects your sleep cycle.

Keep a check on your screen time:

With the technology ruling our lives, we spend way too much time on phones, laptops and tablets. So, it's time to set a cap on the amount of time you're spending on your phone, iPad or laptop. Fix this nighttime habit and replace your tablet with a light read.

Use the word no:

You don't always have to agree to things, sometimes it's better to say no. Thinking about yourself for a while, won't make you selfish. Stop signing up for conversations and outings that don't bring anything to your life. Instead, surround yourself with like-minded people.

