Self-help books that actually works to boost your confidence

Wisdom and the secret to good living have been shared by people around the world in different ways. Self-help books are one of those guiding lights that help one reevaluate their life and the choices made. With the perfect self-help book at hand, you can become your own life coach. Be it a love failure, broken marriage, personal insecurities or family conflicts; here we bring to you 7 self-help books that can help boost your confidence and help you move on from your trauma. These books teach you to encounter every situation with a sane mind and enlighten you with the art of living.

Here are 7 self-help books that actually works:

1. Happiness Memoir

With a motive to improve your happiness index, this self-help book by Manny Anchan is an excellent choice for developing new habits in life and helping people reach their goals. It is a beautiful guided journal that works like a sensei to bring you closer to your purpose in life.

Price: Rs 999

Buy Now

2. Boosting Self-Esteem For Dummies

It's no brainer that even individuals who radiate confidence on the outside can still have low self-esteem. To tackle this issue and get a grip of yourselves in this world which is in a state of pell-mell, this is the self-help book you should go for!

Price: Rs 1438

Buy Now

3. The Art of Bitfulness: Keeping Calm in the Digital World

This non-fiction book is one of the best self-help books for confidence that pumps you up with motivational quotes. It teaches us how to live with our devices, not how to live without them. As we all live in the digital era, the knowledge to balance the digital world and the real world is necessary for happy living.

Price: Rs 550

Buy Now

4. Start Where You Are

Start Where You Are by Meera Lee Patel is an interactive journal that presents supportive prompts and exercises along with inspirational quotes to encourage self-reflection. The book helps us in understanding ourselves with clarity and will make a perfect gift and keepsake as well as being a powerful tool for positive change.

Price: Rs 398

Buy Now

5. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

Living in uncertainty can be traumatising. It can affect your mental well being and also deteriorate your confidence. This self-help book is a wonderful piece that features words and illustrations that soothes your soul and brings a positive change in your attitude.

Price: Rs 779

Buy Now

6. Start With Why

Simon Sinek is the bestselling author of Start with Why. The book inspires people to reach new heights and is very impactful. It helps you realise what separates great companies and great leaders from the rest with a powerful and penetrating exploration of words.

Price: Rs 338

Buy Now

7. Lost in the Cosmos

Self-help books can really work wonders if you put your mind into it. This is Walker Percy's funny contribution to the self-help book craze that is designed not to help but to provoke; a chapbook to inveigle us into thinking about who we are and how we got into this mess.

Price: Rs 1118

Buy Now

Grab your rescue from these self-help books to get over that thing that's affecting your sound sleep. Sometimes the things you don’t think will work for you, actually will and self-help books are one of those.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Amazon Sale: Lightweight kurtas for women to wear this summer