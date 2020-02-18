Self Love: Here's why talking to yourself is important for your mental health

Just like physical health, mental health is equally important for our overall well being. Here's how talking to yourself can help you be a happier person and why is it important for your mental health

When it comes to taking care of our health, all of us make sure to eat right, exercise almost daily and sleep well. However, that's something we do for physical health, what about mental health? Talking about mental health is still considered as a taboo in India, and many people don't understand the importance of self-love and self-care.

When we talk about mental health, there are few things that one must do take care of mental health, and one such thing is talking to yourself. We do that when we are getting late to work or do something wrong, but now, it's time to speak to yourself out loud. While talking to yourself out loud may attract some odd looks from the people, be rest assured it is good for your mental health.

Here's why you should consider talking to yourself:

When you talk to yourself, your thought process is more clear, and it helps you understand your thoughts and things you are going through in a much better way. When you start expressing your inner thoughts out loud, you start prioritising your work. You take control of your behaviour and do things with much clarity.

Apart from this, a little pep talk with yourself in front of the mirror can go a long way in helping you achieve specific goals. It's not a sign of insanity, it's a sign of self-love. You should start doing this every morning so that you start your day on a positive note.

Self-talk helps you to prioritize things better. Repeating your to-do list out loud helps you in ranking the tasks in the order of their importance. When you repeat something out loud, all your attention goes there and your brain wants to get it done.

Self-talk also contributes to self-appreciation. If you think that you've done extremely well at work or have finished an assigned project on time, then don't shy away from complimenting yourself. Talking out loud is a great way to process your thoughts clearly and give yourself the credit when it is due.

