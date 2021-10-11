Send these messages to someone when they decide to ghost you

Are you familiar with the feeling of talking to someone for a few days, when they suddenly decide to ghost you? Being ghosted by someone is definitely not a very good place to be at. One day they are talking to you and are replying pretty instantly, and the next day they simply don’t respond and you’re left wondering where you went wrong!

So if you have found yourself in an awkward place where someone has randomly stopped responding to your messages, then these texts given below can definitely help you out.

“I take it you're not a great texter. Want to meet for drinks and an IRL convo?”

“Was it something I did or said that caused you to ghost me ridiculously? But it doesn’t matter anymore. It’s all in the past.”

“I was hopeful that you and I could have a better relationship and life together in the future. Clearly, I was wrong. Goodbye.”

“This was a major disrespect to me. The least you could have done was to communicate and tell me that we aren’t working anymore. Ghosting is never the solution.”

“It's been a minute — wanted to check that you're OK!”

“It would have been nice if you could have been honest about your feelings. You didn’t need to ghost me at all. I would’ve left anyway.”

“You haven’t replied to me for so long that at this point, I’m completely over you. Good luck ghosting someone else.”

“I feel sad and confused by you going silent on me. Clearly, we're not looking for the same thing. Best of luck to you.”

“I totally get it if you're not feeling a connection, but I'd appreciate you being direct about it. I can't read your mind and I'm not going to try.”

