Sewing kits and accessories for the DIY crafter in you

Sewing, crafting and similar activities have been proven to alleviate stress and promote creativity and an overall positive attitude. So, whether you’re a pro seamstress who makes dresses as if you were once Mc Queen’s protégé or just a clueless beginner who’s exploring options, be sure to check out our list. From sewing machines to accessory kits and retro scissors, the products are carefully curated to maintain a healthy balance of options. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Portable Sewing Kit

This sewing kit comes with an all-in-one accessory bundle that has scissors, thread needles, measuring tape, buttons, etc. all in a carrying case. It can be used for a number of occasions such as mending your bags or clothes. The compact design makes it convenient to carry in style anywhere you travel.

PRICE: ₹ 729

2. Mini Portable Sewing Machine

Perfectly designed to be your perfect sewing partner, this 4 in 1 mini sewing machine is sleek with great functions including a two speed, pre-threaded and battery option. This reliable sewing machine is just what your sewing room has been missing! It is extremely lightweight and portable, so you can move it from room to room with ease.

PRICE: ₹ 1399

3. Retro Gold-Plated Tailoring Scissors

Made of high-quality material and ideal for fabric cutting, these scissors have a bright finish along with sharp points. It is a simple, well-made tool that does its job quickly and efficiently and ranks high in the practicality arena. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 399

4. Metal Bobbins

Bobbins are an integral part of any stitching machine. However, the slightest of dents or an unfortunate misplacement can be a huge stress factor during your stitching process. Hence, it is advised to keep some extra bobbins handy, so you can keep working without a worry in the world!

PRICE: ₹ 215

5. Box for Needles & Threads

This sewing box is made from the best quality materials which are safe for the user and friendly with respect to the environment. It is moderately sized to house your supplies properly and keep them safe. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 149

6. Bias Binding Tape Maker

Making a bias band out of a fabric manually, can be a difficult task to master. However, we’ve got you sorted, as these bias bind tape makers will easily provide the desired results and that too, with great precision. There are 5 size options which make this product an absolute must have!

PRICE: ₹ 880

