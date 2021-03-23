Shaheed Diwas 2021: History, significance and wishes for THIS day

Shaheed Diwas is the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. They were hanged to death on March 23, 1931. So, here we have the history, significance and messages to send on this day to everyone to pay homage to the Indian freedom fighters.

Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day is observed annually on March 23 to pay tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to give us freedom from the British Empire. On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged to death by British rule. So, this day is the death anniversary of these three young freedom fighters.

History of Shaheed Diwas

After Lala Lajpat Rai’s death in November 1928, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and others decided to take revenge and planned to kill James A Scott who was the Superintendent of Police in the British Raj. He was the one who ordered for “Lathi Charge” against the protestors and assaulted Rai which caused severe injuries. So, they wanted to send a message to the British Raj by killing James. So, they threw bombs in the Central Legislative Assembly on April 8, 1929. They were arrested on the spot and charged with murder. They were hanged in Lahore Jail on March 23, 1931.

Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were 23 and Rajguru was 22 when they were given the death penalty. Today, these three young freedom fighters are a great source of inspiration to all the youngsters of the nation.

Significance of Shaheed Diwas

This day is an important day for every Indian as we all can remember and pay homage to our freedom fighters whose sacrifice gave us Independent India.

Shaheed Diwas wishes and messages

To pay tribute to the Indian freedom fighters, send these messages to your family and friends:

1. On this day, let’s remember our heroes who have fought to save our nation and give it independence.

2. The people who have made history are martyrs. So, today remember them who have made sacrificed their lives to make the history.

