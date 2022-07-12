Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor: 3 Reasons why Pisces and Virgo are compatible in a marriage

It is said that matches are made in heaven! Obviously, you feel that ardent attraction towards someone when you meet them but how will you get surety about your connection and bond will sustain the testing times? Well, one sure-shot formula to know about this is taking clues from astrology. There is nothing better than reading the stars of a zodiac sign to know how compatible two people are going to be in a relationship. The hot and cute chemistry between Bollywood couples never fails to motivate us while setting major couple goals. And when it comes to Bollywood love, one couple that has the perfect romantic love tale is Shahid and Mira Kapoor. The true blue Piscean man and Virgo share a deep connection and integration. This earth and water duo is highly intrigued with each other’s perception and maturity, which is why they adore their partner on a deeper level. Here we reveal 3 reasons why lovers from these two-star signs are able to build a bond that is both passionate and deep.

Both shares great communication compatibility

Virgo is ruled by the planet of communication which means if its other half Pisces is having any sort of trouble understanding things in a relationship, Virgo hustle hard, makes them comfortable and tries to solve the problem with an open conversation, acting as a foundation strength in the relationship. By analysing this, Pisces become clearer, appreciate their partner’s efforts and contemplate how level-headed their partner is, which will assist in tackling situations effortlessly.

Help each other like friends

A relationship always works better when the couple is a friend first! Though the two signs are poles apart from each other, they both bring things/qualities to the table which other does not have, share it with other and that is how they solidify their bond. Both of them help in clearing out the haziness so that the other can make sense of everything. This friendship kinda bond works as a magnetic pull between them, and keeps them interested and intrigued by each other.

Both work on each other’s blemishes

Both Virgo and Pisces have witty and pragmatic intellect. When it comes to emotions, both are always on the same wavelength which decreases the chances of clashes. Moreover, they appreciate the differences between them and try to fulfil the empty space of their other half. Watery Pisces is mutable and go with the flow while believing in letting the hard things go whereas earthy Virgo believes in boundaries and control, both fulfil each other’s flaws which always save them from relationship dilemmas.

The mutable watery Pisces is a perfect match for earthy Virgo as they both carry a beautiful and healing partnership with each other.

Also Read: Vegan Diet: benefits, food, risks, challenges & beginner’s tips