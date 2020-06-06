Shilpa Shetty to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Bollywood celebs eat THESE dishes for breakfast

Want to know what your favorite celebs like to have for breakfast? Then read on.

Most of the Bollywood celebs are fitness freaks. You will hardly find any actor who is not working out or following an unhealthy diet. We know that being healthy and fit is a requisite for their profession but we cannot ignore the fact that following a healthy diet and workout has only benefits. Speaking of a healthy diet, we cannot stress more on how important breakfast is. It is known as the most important meal of the day as it helps to boost up our whole body and prep us for the rest of the day.

So, if you are curious to know what your favorite celeb likes to have for breakfast then read on. During Pinkvilla's What I eat in a Day videos, many actresses revealed what they have for breakfast. While some of the Bollywood actresses make sure to have a very healthy diet there are some who like to eat basic breakfast meals. Eggs, oatmeal and Indian delicacies such as poha, upma and parathas with tea and coffee are common among celebs as well. Read on to know more.

1. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa makes sure to have high-fiber breakfasts. The most common breakfast is oats or muesli with fruits. She likes to have any raw food such as banana, apple and blueberries among others. The actress also makes sure to have a low-sugar diet by including natural forms of sugar such as jaggery, honey & coconut sugar.

If she wakes up early, then she will first have a simple smoothie made from almond milk, banana, raw oats, fruits and later, she would have two eggs with avocado or whole-wheat toast with butter and tea. A few days back, we had compiled several breakfast meals that she likes to eat. Check out the link here.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

PeeCee usually eats omelet toast, avocado toast, Idli, Dosa and Poha for breakfast. When she is in India, she likes to have parathas in the morning. Her favorite ones are stuffed parathas.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

She loves to have Indian breakfasts such as Poha, Upma and sometimes she eats eggs.

4. Taapsee Pannu

The Baby actress starts her day with at least a liter of warm water, almonds, walnuts and figs. Then she likes to have a big mug of green tea. After that she would have a cucumber or celery juice to make her body alkaline.

5. Kriti Sanon

The actress usually likes to have boiled eggs with bread and butter, coffee or tea. Sometimes she likes to Parathas with butter.

6. Malaika Arora

Arora, who is known for the super-fit body, does not have breakfast as she follows intermittent fasting. So, she directly has her lunch. For lunch, she likes to have dal, sabzi, roti and rice. She also revealed that she is a vegetarian and make sure to include organically produced foods.

