Sholay: Have a look at the main characters of this iconic film as zodiac signs

When it comes to iconic Bollywood films, the first film that comes to everyone’s mind is Sholay. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kapoor, and Amjad Khan in lead roles, the movie is a cult film. We all remember every scene, every dialogue, and every character of this film! It has been 46 years since the film was released and the euphoria associated with it and the popularity of the film doesn’t seem to go away at all.

We predicted the zodiac signs of the ensemble cast of this film based on their personality quirks, traits, and qualities.

Jai and Radha

Both Jai and Radha are shown as introverts in the film. They are shy, quiet, and not very outgoing. The zodiac sign that these two characters are most likely to belong to has to be Aquarius. They like being in their own space with their people and don’t mingle a lot.

Veeru and Basanti

Basanti has now become synonymous with being talkative! Veeru’s love interest, much like himself, is outgoing, social, and extroverted. Both Veeru and Basanti have the skills to talk to anybody about everything under the sun! The zodiac sign that they are most likely to belong to is Gemini.

Gabbar Singh

The iconic villain of the film, Gabbar Singh is a sadist. He likes killing people just to increase his clout. This character was a far cry from being empathetic and was plain and simple ruthless. The zodiac sign he is most likely to belong to is Leo, as Gabbar Singh did have the qualities of a Leo, be it his leadership skills or his desire to be feared.

Thakur Baldev Singh

The zodiac sign that this character is most likely to belong to is Scorpio. Thakur Baldev Singh is patient and mysterious. He waits patiently for the right time to take his revenge on Gabbar and doesn’t let Jai and Veeru know about his tragic fate.

