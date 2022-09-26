Shubh Navratri: Wishes and messages you can share with your near and dear ones on this auspicious occasion

With the streets brimmed with spiritual belongings, holy music and tunes all around- the nine-day-long Navratri festival is finally here and this most popular Hindu festival is celebrated with much zeal and excitement all over India. There are four seasonal Navratris and this is the post-monsoon autumn festival named Sharada Navratri. Goddess Durga is worshipped during the 9 days and this auspicious occasion radiates the triumph of good over evil. This festival is observed during the Ashvin month of the Hindu calendar and the nine days are dedicated to the 9 avatars of Maa Durga. People do fasting during this holy time to seek the blessings of the goddess and to ward off evil from their lives. As today is the very first day of the divine Navratri celebrations, do share some thoughtful messages, greetings and wishes with your near and dear ones. Here are some wishes and messages that will add up to the joy of this sacred occasion.

1. May Maa Durga bless you with nine forms of blessings- name, fame, prosperity, wealth, happiness, education, health, power and commitment. Happy Navratri!