Sigmund Freud’s Priorities: Take this test and know what are your priorities in life

Take this personality test and you will learn something new about yourself today. Read on to know more.

Sigmund Freud is one of the popular and notable names in the field of psychology. Freud, who was the founding father of psychoanalysis and his theories are still followed and studied. He theorized that our personality development is on the basis of our childhood events. He labelled personality types such as anal, retentive and oral. Speaking of his popular theories and works, in the year 1923, he developed a structural model of the mind comprising the entities known as id, ego, and superego (the psychic apparatus).

His most controversial works were his psychosexual development and the Oedipus complex theories. His other popular work was his dream analysis where he explored universal symbols of dreams. He attracted several followers over a period of time. Today, we are talking about Sigmund Freud’s priorities test. After taking the test you will learn something new about your personality today.

5 things are happening at your house at the same time. How would you tackle them one by one?

1. The telephone is ringing!

2. The baby is crying!

3. Someone’s knocking or calling you from the front door!

4. You hung the clothes out to dry and it is beginning to rain!

5. You left the tap on in the kitchen and the water is already overflowing!

In which sequence would you solve these problems?

Write down YOUR sequence from 1 to 5 then scroll below.

Your chosen sequence determines the priorities in your life.

Be honest as the findings are very interesting.

Answer:

Every individual point represents something in your life.

1. Telephone represents Work

2. Baby represents Family

3. Door represents Friends

4. Clothes represent Money

5. Tap represents Love Life

What was your sequence? Let us know in the comment section below.

