6 Best sleeping masks under $60 for a blissful trip to slumberland

Sleeping masks are of great help especially if you are a victim of insomnia. These masks not only prevent insomnia but also take you on a blissful trip to slumberland. Sleeping masks are one of the cheapest options to hook to when you wish to ignore blackout curtains. Drawing your curtains might not help you to experience sound sleep but a sleeping mask can do the job pretty well. They prevent drying of eyes and block light. What’s more? You can fall asleep instantly. Trust us! Going to bed was never so much fun.

Best sleeping masks

Shop your favorite sleeping masks and explore the peaceful vibe of slumberland.

1. Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

This Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask is softer on your eyes and lighter on your ears. It comes with large straps, zero tinting, and an updated black sponge to block light. It has an elastic strap that fits all sizes. Why should you pick Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask? This sleeping mask is super soft and breathable.

Price: $9.98

2. DROWSY Midnight Blue Silk Sleep Mask

This DROWSY Midnight Blue Silk Sleep Mask is a face-hugging mask that is tailored in silk. It has a wide cushioned design that is fully comfortable. It provides ultimate comfort and makes sure that you experience maximum sleeping comfort. The premium silk fabric is durable, soft, breathable, shiny, and retains skin’s natural moisture.

Price: $ 59.47

3. Sleep Mask

This 3D contoured eye mask with an adjustable strap. It blocks light and makes sure no lit environment distracts you. It has a comfortable and neatly designed pattern for side sleepers. This mask comes with 13mm deep eye sockets so that you can blink your eyes with ease. In addition to this, it is breathable, light, soft, and sweat-resistant.

Price: $ 8.49

4. Tphon Eye Sleep Mask

Do you love to add drama to your sleeping routine? Check out this funky sleeping mask. It is a 100 percent blackout sleeping mask that is 3D contoured. It comes with an innovative nose design that is slim, light in weight, and super soft. The revolutionary fabric of this mask has a funny 3D pattern labeling.

Price: $ 15.99

5. LEEKEN 3D Sleeping Eye Mask

This LEEKEN 3D Sleeping Eye Mask is an effective sleeping mask that can create pitch-black darkness for sound sleep. This mask is crafted from breathable sports mesh and ice silk sports fabric. The distinctive nose pad design of this mask makes sure that no light passes from the nose area. The hemming design makes this mask a washable piece.

Price: $ 13.99

6. EleCharm New Faux Fur Eye Mask

This EleCharm New Faux Fur Eye Mask comes in a pair of two. It is super soft on your eyes, light in weight, skin-friendly, comfortable, and everything that you need when in bed. The elastic straps of the eyemask don’t bother you or hamper your blissful sleep. The faux fur enhances your quality of sleep and makes this mask an eye-care essential. Thanks to its breathable, warm, and comfortable fabric and design.

Price: $ 8.99

So which sleeping masks are accompanying you to the bed? Now you can minimize all kinds of distractions, prevent insomnia, bid adieu to raccoon eyes, block light, and get closer to positive mental health. These masks will also energize you and improve your relationship with the bed.

