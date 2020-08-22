Small acts humans can do to save strays this monsoon according to NGO founder Utpal K

Founder of NGO Being the Real Human Foundation, Utpal K opines on how to help out stray animals and do your bit for the environment this monsoon.

The monsoon has come down heavily over most of India and it is getting worse. We all have suffered heavily with many villages and even cities getting flooded. Life is disrupted with excess rains and so are the living beings of such areas. We humans can take care of ourselves, but the strays often find it tough to survive such conditions. I am sure our small acts as humans can save strays survive this monsoon.

The first thing we can do and should do is talk to your local Kiraana shop (grocery store) and ask them to give you their empty jute/gunny bags. I am sure 9/10 will happily give it to you. Place these gunny bags in your building Lobby /Car Park /Dry areas of the colony. The local strays in your area will bless you and sleep on it during rainy nights. These empty bags won’t be a mess and will act as beds to them. You can alternatively use old bedsheets in your house too which you would otherwise discard. The fibre keeps the cold away and the strays will survive. If you have a farmhouse away from the city, please open the empty godown in the evenings so that the stray cows and larger animals can take shelter to save themselves from the rains. They won’t be able to give you any rent in cash, but loads of blessings which give you more happiness.

All of you who have been keeping water bowls for the animals can now empty the bowls and fill them with soil. Put a few seeds of the fruits which you consume and let the rains do their work. Soon you will see beautiful saplings in your water bowls. Once the rains are over, remove the sapling and plant it in the nearby area. Help the environment this way. Clean the bowl and use it again over the next eight months for quenching thirst of the stray animals. For those who have never kept a bowl earlier, keep a clean water bowl for them outside your building/ house/shop. The rains will fill the bowl for you and you can empty the bowl every two days so that freshwater is filled by the rains again to help you. It won’t cost you anything but you will still earn loads of blessings from these angels of God.

If you feel a bit more for them, try and cook one extra person meal during such monsoons and cold weather. Feed whichever stray/s you have nearby. During cold seasons, animals need warm meals. So simple plain fresh boiled rice with some chicken / vegetable stock and if possible with a few pieces of the chicken/ vegetable leaves will work wonders. Please remember to add a pinch of turmeric which helps them heal their internal wounds if any. Don’t, and I repeat, don’t add any salt or spice to their meal. Keep it simple. It won’t cost you much but the blessing you will get will help you immensely in these tough times.

It is up to us to be a little more human in this pandemic when we all are suffering. We all are keeping a safe distance and avoid touching each other. The entire human race is being affected, except for the plants and animals. These animals are not spreading Corona and it is proved already. So we need to understand, respect and take care of them. If they all bless us, we will soon be out of this situation. Help them to help yourselves. It is all about being the Real Human.

About the author: Utpal K is the founder of an NGO Being the Real Human Foundation. He has been a blogger for the last 10 years and a pet parent for the last 9 years.

