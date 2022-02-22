Are you a die heart traveller? Are you dependent upon technological devices way too much than a normal human being? You have landed on the right page. Here we bring to you the top 8 small gadgets to carry on the go. They are portable, easy to use, and come with great battery life. Now travelling with gadgets will be a simpler and less space occupying job. These small gadgets will claim what the larger technological devices did and make your life simpler while on the go. Try your hands on these portable gadgets NOW!

Small gadgets to carry on the go

1. boAt Stone 180 5W Bluetooth Speaker

This boAt Stone 180 5W Bluetooth Speaker is small and an easy-to-carry portable speaker. It comes with up to 10 hours of playback and is sweat and water-resistant. With great sound clarity and wireless connectivity, it can be awarded as one of the best small gadgets to carry throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 2490

Deal: Rs. 999

2. Mi Pocket Power Bank

A portable charger is the most important travelling companion that has gained an immense amount of attention. Your smartphones have no value if you leave Mi Pocket Power Bank behind. It has a triple output and dual input port. It is super light in weight and pocket-sized for utmost convenience.

Price: Rs. 1699

Deal: Rs. 1399

3. Portable Mini Nano Sanitizer

Sanitizers are here to stay for quite some long. And this portable mini nano sanitiser is a great spray machine for 100 percent health safety. The sleek bottle is easy to hold and use whenever required. All you have to do is ensure that the machine is fully charged. Just double-click the power button and sanitize your valuables while on the go. This sanitizer machine is one the most helpful mini gadgets that you should own at the earliest.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 699

4. ZDQTRA Portable LED Light Lamp with Clip

This LED light lamp is an adjustable and flexible battery-operated lamp to clip on the pages of your diary or notes. When stuck in the dark or trapped in less visibility, make sure you carry this LED light lamp. You can tuck it inside your bag to locate your belongings or use it in cupboards, shelves, music stands, etc. What’s more? It comes with eye care technology.

Price: Rs. 900

Deal: Rs. 449

5. Foldable QWERTY Keyboard

This portable keyboard is the most recommended keyboard for someone who is always working on the go. This portable gadget is rechargeable and compatible with Bluetooth. The one-touch connect button makes it flawless and must-have portable tech.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 1199

6. Aluminium Stand Holder for Mobile Phone and Tablets

If you are a true netizen, then a mobile phone holder is an important accessory to carry while on the go. You can place it on any plain surface and you are hands-free to work. This portable gadget is foldable, adjustable, and anti-slip.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 799

7. Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro Portable Wireless Instant Camera & Photo Printer

This portable camera is all you need if you call yourself a shutterbug. This small gadget is easy to carry and operate the device to capture every beautiful moment of yours. It is compatible with all android and iOS devices and works with Bluetooth connectivity.

Price: Rs. 19998

Deal: Rs. 9999

8. pTron Bassbuds

Bassbuds are one of the highly loved small gadgets across the world. They are easy to carry, charge and serve every purpose of a workaholic. While on the go, you can connect these earbuds to your smartphone and enjoy hands-free operation. They are water-resistant and ensure 100 percent deep bass.

Price: Rs. 2699

Deal: Rs. 899

Which of these best small gadgets make it your cart? All the portable gadgets with great battery life ensure that you never get stuck when not at home. To make your life easier and stress-free, bring them home today itself.

