Smart watch for girls? Get on trend with THESE digital pieces

Are you looking for the best smartwatch for girls? Of course! Why should boys have all the fun? Smartwatches have entered the market and do not seem to return. Every smartwatch has its own features that make the audience irresistible. They are widely purchased digital gadgets next to earbuds and bluetooth speakers. Currently, the smartwatches have left behind the aura of analogue watches. In the constant urge of staying updated with technology, no men or women leave a chance to grab the best digital accessory for themselves. Today, we will help you in choosing the best smart watches for girls. Let’s get started with the types of smart watches available for purchase.

Types of smartwatches:

1. Fitness bands: Fitness bands are also regarded as fitness trackers. They help you with very minute details of your health and lifestyle. Right from breathing rate, oxygen level, calories, blood oxygen levels to sleeping patterns, they have an ability to keep a record on all. They are sleek and rectangular in shape.

2. Smartwatches: Smartwatches are the usual ones that generally do the job of a smartphone. It gives the user the opportunity to access every aspect of the smartphone through the wrist. Some smartwatches come with a microphone, speaker, bluetooth or a GPS function for better functionality and convenience. They are also straightforward watches that help you spy on your notifications while you keep an eye on the time.

3. Hybrid Watches: Hybrid watches have the touch of analogue watches. They generally don't have a display screen but can be connected to bluetooth whenever necessary. The watch also has an ability to send across marks and reminders through vibrations. Hence they are analogue watches with a dash of technology.

The types of watches may help you to decide what you need at the moment. Is it about being in close contact with your health status? Is it easily accessible to your notifications? Do you wish to cut down your smartphone usage? DO you miss important calls, notifications and alarms? Or is it just to be in trend with the rest of the world? Once you come up with answers to these questions, you must bring home an alluring smart watch for girls because girls also need to pay heed to themselves especially when it is a matter of health and fashion. To sum up the need of a smart watch, it is actually a combination of technology and fashion.

How does a smart watch work?

The working system of the smart watch contains no fancy rules. Setting up the smartwatch is actually an easy task. Here are few steps to follow:

1. After bringing home your much required smart watch, make sure you charge it completely.

2. Once the smartwatch is fully charged, connect it to bluetooth and pair it with your smartphone.

3. Download necessary applications and features that you wish to access through your smartwatch.

4. Follow the pop up notifications if any to synchronise your smartphone to your watch completely.

A smartwatch is all that you need in the contemporary era where nobody has time to frequently check the notifications, alarms and reminders. It is necessary for us to pen it down or set manual reminders. In the constant hustle and bustle of daily life. It becomes difficult for one to find convenience and accessibility in one place. But a smartwatch is the perfect solution to all of your day to day technological fuss.

Do you wish to know how you can buy a perfect smartwatch for girls? Look for the best compatible device so that there won't be any synrochising issues. Once you find your compatible decive, check for the battery life. Battery life is of utmost importance if you are away from your home for a prolonged period and do not wish to carry unnecessary burden of power banks. Once you are done checking the battery life, have a glimpse of the features. Last but not the least, make sure that you find your STYLE. No girl would ever compromise on her style and fashion statements.

Check out the list below and pick an alluring smart watch for girls:

Best smart watches

1. boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch

boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch comes with enhanced and sharper colour resolution. The 1.69 inches HD display makes this smartwatch for girls ultra slim and light in weight. It has mind boggling features to serve every needs and necessities of girls and women in the world. The daily activity tracker records burnt calories, steps taken and also the total distance covered. It features a 24 hours heart rate and sleep monitoring function. The multiple watch faces and 10 sports mode makes this smartwatch a must have piece. The watch also supports Google and Apple Fit to seamlessly monitor your health.





Price: Rs. 6,990

Deal: Rs. 2,211

Buy Now

2. TAGG Verve Sense Smartwatch

TAGG Verve Sense Smartwatch comes with1.70' inch large display. It has a sturdy metal body that has an ability to sense all of your movements. It has a body and menstrual cycle tracker that makes it a delightful fashion accessory for girls. It has a bolder appearance that makes it a perfect smartwatch for rough and tough use. It has a heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring feature. This smart watch makes sure that nothing comes in between you and your health and thus works efficiently for 7 days straight once fully charged.





Price: Rs. 6999

Deal: Rs. 2199

Buy Now

3. GOQii Smart Vital Lite

GOQii Smart Vital Lite is an everyday essential to keep a track of your health vitals. The 1.4 inch HD full touch display will keep you and your pink health uniform. The multiple activity modes and real time data display helps you to stay connected with technology in the most stylish way. The smart features and 24 by 7 tracking specifications of this latest smartwatch will be your forever companion. The numerous features within the app and level up your lifestyle. If you want to keep a track of your daily activities then this smartwatch will serve you with everything that you need. It is not just a smartwatch, it is a smart health coach.





Price: Rs. 5,499

Deal: Rs. 1,999

Buy Now

4. Noise ColorFit Pro 2

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 is a full touch control smart watch with an upgraded LCD display. It has a 10 day battery life and a complete health tracking feature. The multiple cloud based watch faces and the strong polycarbonate case makes the ColorFit Pro 2 featherlight on your wrist. The 4 beautiful colours with matching swappable straps makes it an alluring fashion accessory for all the girls out there.





Price: Rs. 4,999

Deal: Rs. 1,999

Buy Now

5. Fire-Boltt Ring Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

Fire-Boltt Ring Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is an all in one smart coach that will accompany you for days. It has a 1.7 inches HD display. The exquisite sleek design and the honeycomb menu makes it a divine piece of technology. The complete metallic body and full touch feature of this smartwatch for girls. This is one of the best selling smart watches that will enable you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. The one click control mode helps you to quickly navigate. This smartwatch lets you play your favourite tracks on the watch without having to take out your phone.

Price: Rs. 9,999

Deal: Rs. 4,999

Buy Now

Round Dial Smart Watch

1. FitShot Curl Smartwatch

FitShot Curl Smartwatch showcases all in one health metrics while you are on your toes. It has the ability to track your heart rate, blood pressure, breath mode, steps check, sleep mode, stress and blood oxygen. The round dial of this smart watch for girls has a 1.28 inch lucid display. The 15 days of battery life and remote camera makes it the best watch for women and girls. The classic analog design, aluminum alloy body and the curved glass display is loved as the most stylish smart accessory feature that no girl can resist to flaunt.





Price: Rs. 4,499

Deal: Rs. 2,299

Buy Now

2. Fire-Boltt Thunder Smartwatch

Fire-Boltt Thunder Smartwatch comes with a bluetooth calling feature. The full touch 1.32 inches amoled LCD display listens to your commands as quickly as thunder. It also has an in-bulit mic and speaker. In addition to this, tracking your health status is just a matter of clicks. It has 30 sports mode tracking built in. Track each activity and each step of yours to lead a fit and healthy life with this thunder smartwatch. Once you have the smartwatch connected to the phone, access all your social apps notification through the watch instantly.

Price: Rs. 12,999

Deal: Rs. 4,999

Buy Now

3. Titan Smart Smartwatch

Titan Smart Smartwatch is a newly introduced smartwatch that has hooked all girls with its smart appearance and a complete health suite feature. It comes with Alexa built-in technology. It also has the power to track your blood oxygen levels, menstrual cycle, sleep tracker and everything that a female needs to keep an eye upon. The immersive crystal screen with 1.32 inch full touch display makes you experience a premium touch that supports easy taps, swipes and controls. For an ultimate smart life and exceptional style, this smart watch for girls is worth every penny.

Price: Rs. 11,995

Deal: Rs. 8,995

Buy Now

4. Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH Smart Fitness Band

This Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH Smart Fitness Band comes with a magnificent 2.5 D curved glass and a full touch display. It has a beautiful gold rim and rose gold strap that can complement every casual, formal as well as ethnic outfit of yours. It has numerous watch faces that can be personalised as per the requirements and easy accessibility. This fitness band also supports in total 8 sports modes namely football, swimming, walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton and basketball. What's more? It also has sedentary reminders to keep you active and healthy.





Price: Rs. 4,499

Deal: Rs. 2,999

Buy Now

5. boAt Flash Edition Smartwatch

boAt Flash Edition Smartwatch serves you with a highly responsive touch interface for effortless control. Now all girls can customise their watch with 6 watch faces to match their style almost every day. This smartwatch will also notify you of all important notifications, from calls, texts to social media and sedentary alerts, all in just one place and touch. It has a slim metallic design and a 7 day long lasting battery. The daily activity tracker and multiple sports modes will remind you of your work out schedule.





Price: Rs. 6,990

Deal: Rs. 2,499

Buy Now

Fitness Band Watch

1. GOQii Vital 3.0 Tracker

This fitness band watch is a certified fitness tracker necessary to monitor your health almost every possible day. It has the ability to track 4 important health aspects namely body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure monitor and multiple activity modes. It has a very sleek rectangular appearance that rests on your wrists without causing any irritation or discomfort. It has a built-in USB charger and a 7 days of battery life. Connect the fitness band watch with the app for in-depth analysis of your sleep and overall health status. This smart watch cum fitness band watch for girls notifies you about the incoming messages and social media notifications.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 1,499

Buy Now

2. OnePlus Smart Band

The OnePlus Smart Band is smarter than you think. It is a water and dust resistance fitness watch for women who are a sheer health freak. This is one of the bestselling fitbit watches for women that is worth as much as the latest smartwatch available in town for purchase. Unlike a smart watch for girls, the OnePlus Health App analyses health data, provides insights and advice on your personal health. It serves you with on-demand daytime spot checks and continuous sleep monitoring.

Price: Rs. 2,799

Deal: Rs. 1,699

Buy Now

3. Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Unisex Activity Tracker

This Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Unisex Activity Tracker has total 20 band faces to suit your style. It has a full touch colour display to fulfill all of your commands in minutes. The magnetic charging cable will ensure that the battery of this fitbit band will last upto 10 days. The heart rate monitor and dual tone silicone strap enhances its look and makes it an everyday fashion accessory that keeps the note of your health seamlessly. With accurate high signal sensors, this fitness band is a must have digital gadget in the wimps and fancies of the contemporary world.

Price: Rs. 2,995

Deal: Rs. 1,795

Buy Now

4. Mi Smart Band

Mi Smart Band is India's No. 1 Fitness Band that you should never resist to buy. It has toal 11 health tracking modes and now it also comes with a yoga tracking ability. With 1.1 inches full touch amoled color display and hassle free charging ability, this fitness band lives upto to the expectation of users. The menstrual cycle tracking ability of this fitness band is highly appreciated by women throughout the world. It notifies you about every minute detail of your health and offers professional sport modes for day to day usage.





Price: Rs. 2,999

Deal: Rs. 2,480

Buy Now

5. Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Smart Band

Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Smart Band is one such fitness band for girls that comes with an alluring 1.1 inch display, 5 ATM and a water resistance technology. It has more than 90 workout support that also delivers your sleep score. The 75 watch faces will suit every OOTD effortlessly. In addition, it helps you with notifications and quick replies and also has a music and camera controller. It will automatically start recording your exercise data when you start working out.





Price: Rs. 4,199

Deal: Rs. 3,499

Buy Now

Digital Dial Smart Watches

1. Fossil Gen 5E Digital Dial Women's Watch

Fossil Gen 5E Digital Dial Women's Watch has recently entered the digital market. It has managed to attract large attention especially from the females. Are you looking for a smart watch for girls? Have a look at this masterpiece. It is not just the digital dial that speaks volume but the features that make you irresistible to try your hands on. This smartwatch has a built-in GPS for distance tracking, a swimproof design 3ATM and also works on the response from Google Assistant. It is your own personal Google within the watch that is always ready to help. If you are an analogue watch's belt lover then this watch will definitely be your fit. It has a stainless steel band with diamonds around the dial as well as on the belt.

Price: Rs. 18,495

Buy Now

2. French Connection R3 Touch Screen Unisex Metal case Smartwatch

French Connection R3 Touch Screen Unisex Metal case Smartwatch with complete complete and health and lifestyle tracking. It has a total of 11 sport modes. The full touch screen allows you to adjust the brightness of your screen depending upon the sunlight. What makes this digital dial smart watch special is the stainless steel rose gold belt. If you don't like the silicon belt straps of smartwatches then why to invest in one? Rather you should have a glimpse of this unisex mtall case smartwatch.

Price: Rs. 10,450

Deal: Rs. 4,703

Buy Now

3. Casio Vintage Series Digital Dial Watch

Casio Vintage Series Digital Dial Watch comes with an adjustable clasp belt. However this isn't similar to a smart watch but its appearance is definitely smart. The rose gold colour of the watch makes it a fashionable watch for girls who are yet to adjust into the world of modern smart watches. Before delivering into the smart watches that hooked to this masterpiece that is distinctive from the rest.

Price: Rs. 4,495

Buy Now

4. Noise Agile Smartwatch

Noise Agile Smartwatch has a similar appearance to that of a normal analogue watch. However it is completely digital and serves the user with smart features. The perfect view of this smartwatch is never complete without paying heed to its digital dial. Right from multiple watch faces to health trackers and monitoring features, this digital dial smart watch for girls is worth appreciating.

Price: Rs. 5,999

Deal: Rs. 3,499

Buy Now

5. Zebronics Zeb-FIT5220CH Limited Edition Smart Fitness Watch

Zebronics Zeb-FIT5220CH Limited Edition Smart Fitness Watch has a 2.5D curved glass 4.4 cm square display. It is neither completely square nor circle. The metal body and silver strap is what it makes special and limited. For in-depth analysis of yoru watch and health status, this smart fitness digital dial watch for girls works with android as well as iOS phone that is dedicated to ZEB FIT20 series app available on play store and apple store.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Deal: Rs. 3,831

Buy Now

Right from square smartwatches, circular smart watches, fitness bands to digital dial watches for girls, you have snatched a glimpse of all. So which smart watch are you picking in front of his comprehensive list mentioned above? We made it extremely simple for you so that you can add your favourite to cart without second thoughts. Do you wish to know the common features that they share? Scroll down to check out the features before bringing home the best smartwatch for girls.

Features of a smartwatch for girls:

1. All smartwatches are regarded as fitness bands.

2. They track the health status of the user 24 by 7.

3. You can get an in-depth analysis of your health with the help of the necessary application.

4. All the smart watches for women offer multiple sorts of modes right from baseball, badminton, swimming, football, etc.

5. To amp up the OOTD, these smartwatches serve them with numerous faces.

6. They come in metal, steel, silicone straps and clasp to satisfy all the desires of a girl when it comes to stylings.

7. The most important and highly appreciated feature of the smartwatches is the menstrual cycle tracking feature and alarms.

8. For health conscious girls, these smart watches keep them the record of their burnt calories, walking, jogging, tracking and running status.

9. The slim and less bulgy smartwatches rest on the delicate hands of the women seamlessly.

10. Smartwatches show the time along with multiple health and lifestyle monitors.

Smartwatches are being introduced in the market every now and then. Their appearance, dial, features and other specifications is what makes them distinctive. However, the purpose and aim of every smartwatch for girls remains the same.

Smartwatches are a boon for those you are trapped in a web of daily hustles. Girls who are managing their studies along with their jobs often tend to lose track of time. Inorder to help them with something that they need the most, brands have introduced menstrual tracking system in the smartwatches especially designed for them. In addition to this, females are also very possessive of your health. If you are among such girls orif you wish to make life simpler for your sister, girlfriend or wife, don't waste much time in gifting them the best smartwatch for girls.

FAQs

1. Do all smartwatches allow you to answer calls?

No. All smartwatches do not come with a microphone and speaker. Hence, it can only allow you to keep a check on your incoming calls. If you wish to answer your calls through your smart watch make sure that it comes with a speaker as well as a microphone.

2. What aspects should one look at before buying a smart watch?

It is necessary to go through the list of smartwatch brands, android watch price, screen touching feature, battery life, the dial size and the strap. These are generally the aspects that pay more heed to comfort and budget. On the other hand, in-depth analysis of health monitors, trackers, GPS systems, controllers should be done. Comparing one smartwatch with another is advisable if price factor matters a lot. Usually smartwatches deliver what they claim but it is also recommended to check the warranty, water, sweat, dust and scratch resistibility of the watches. This will help you know the smartwatch’s ability to overcome rough and tough use.

3. What is the battery life of smartwatches?

The battery life of smartwatches depends from brand to brand. Approximately a smart watch’s battery can last upto 2 weeks. This also depends upon the batteries ability and the usage. Once your smartwatch is fully charged, its battery will last more than a day if you are an excessive user. However, it is not advisable to charge your smartwatch unnecessarily. Such activity might harm the battery.

4. Which is the best smartwatch for girls?

boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Fire-Boltt Thunder Smartwatch Fossil Gen 5E Digital Dial Women's Watch GOQii Smart Vital Lite

5. Does smartwatch deliver real time results?

Yes. Smartwatches deliver real time results especially when it comes to your health and lifestyle. It notifies you about your sedentary movements, sleeping patterns and keep a constant check on your heart rate, blood oxygen levels and also helps you with worth noticing health anlaystics.

6. What are the types of smartwatches available in India?

There are in total 4 main types of smartwatches available in India. There are watches that deliver only notifications along with showcasing time. Some smart watches have a sporting nature. There are watches that come with GPS systems and bluetooth functions. On the other hand, there are smartwatches that give complete access to your phone on your wrist.

7. What features should one consider while comparing smartwatches?

It is recommended to first compare the brand, price and necessary features that you are looking for in a watch. Next, there are certain barometers that give you a healthy comparison of smartwatches. You should look at the battery life, trackers, controllers, size of the dial, weight, strap, display and a special feature that makes it an exquisite piece.

8. Which are the latest brands that have introduced smartwatches?

Titan and Fossils are the two brands of watches that have introduced an exceptional range of smartwatches that serve every need of people, especially the female audience. While comparing these two brands, Titan tends to offer smartwatches at a cheaper rate whereas Fossil smart watches are expensive. After being in the limelight for exclusive analog watches these two brands have managed to make their space in the craze of digital watches.

9. What to do if the strap of the smartwatch breaks or gets dirty?

Inorder to make sure that your smartwatch doesn't look untidy, you must purchase a smartwatch that allows you to replace straps. These replaceable straps are widely available in the market. There are plenty of options to choose from. If you don't feel like investing in a new strap for your smartwatch, you can clean your dirt strap with a wet cloth. Make sure the cloth is not too wet or harsh on the strap or it might yoru straps dirtier.

10. In what shapes are smartwatches available?

Smartwatches are available in square, circle and rectualar shapes to suit every need and necessity of the user. There are also smart watches that are square but have circular dimensions. These shapes offer a user friendly interface to the users so that they can use the watch with utmost convenience. Women largely love flaunting circular smartwatches where men are more inclined towards purchasing square shaped smartwatches. Fitness bands also make their way in the watch collection of both men and women due to its slim and sleek appearance.

