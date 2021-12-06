Snatch a glimpse of secret Santa specials worth gifting

Christmas is the season of sharing, caring, gifting and surprising. It is the time when you become the genie for others. What a sheer bliss to spread smiles and happiness with the most accurate gift of the season? We have listed down some secret Santa specials to make your Christmas eve and jamming sessions memorable.

1. Bluetooth Wireless on Ear Headphone with Mic

Bluetooth wireless headphone has become a true companion to smart devices. Every netizen feels handicapped without headphones, earbuds or earphones in their hands. These bluetooth wireless on ear headphones with mic are the most useful and modern element one can possess. You can gift these to your near and dear ones and be remembered forever and ever.

Price: Rs. 3990

Deal: Rs. 1099

Buy Now

2. Power bank

If you are planning to give useful stuff this Christmas then power banks should rank at the top of your list. Power banks are the most useful and mandatory equipment that one needs to carry when not at home. Help your relatives and friends in being a true travel bug. With this in their backpack, they need not to worry about the battery life of their digital devices.

Price: Rs. 2199

Deal: Rs. 1699

Buy Now

3. Bluetooth Speaker

No matter the age, bluetooth speakers are a must have. You can surprise your near and dear ones by gifting them this bluetooth speaker. It has a 10 hours playback and is portable. What is better than gifting this easy to carry gadget? Surprise them this Christmas and they will shower a galore of love and blessings upon you.

Price: Rs. 2490

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

4. Snowman mug with lid

This cute mug is a perfect gift for a coffee or a tea lover. The snowman shaped mug will help them to indulge more in their favourite beverage every day. Grab these cuties now and let them enjoy the festive vibe a little more sitting at home.

Price: Rs. 1200

Deal: Rs. 299

Buy Now

5. Tea Coffee Cups and Saucer Set

Cups and saucer sets are ideal gifts for any type of festive season. Be it festivals, weddings, birthdays or Christmas parties, they are the most preferred gifting item. Useful, durable and perfect to relish on hot beverages.

Price: Rs. 2800

Deal: Rs. 2149

Buy Now

Now you don't have to spend hours thinking about the most useful Christmas gift. With these secret Santa specials you are definitely making someone’s day. In addition, you will experience the joy of sharing and surprising to the fullest and will be remembered for the most useful and classy gifting ideas. Get started and don't forget to wrap these gifts with tons of love and festive greetings.

Also Read: Sorting your closet to be the ultimate bridesmaid this wedding season