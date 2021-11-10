A sneak peek into what turns on & turns off air signs like Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius

At some point in life, we all seek to make a meaningful connection with people around us. Be it in the course of a relationship or even a brief tryst with a lover. In such times, an insight into their zodiac sign can help guide us along the way to making a deeper connection. So whether you have a crush or are looking for a way to deepen your bond with your spouse, take a look at the turn ons and turn offs of air signs of the zodiac.

Gemini symbolised by the twins

Arguably, monogamy can seem like a stretch for some Gemini. It is a sign that relishes the duality in life and they are easily charmed by adventure and experimentation in the bedroom. This is probably why Geminis are turned off by the mundane or an ordinary love. They seek thrills, yet they enjoy being adored, so make lots of eye contact and dream up some intriguing fantasies to spice up your relationship with a Gemini.

Aquarius symbolised by the Water-bearer

A curious facet about this sign is that Aquarians are keen on going against the predetermined rules of society. So if you wish to turn them on, then get kinky for they adore unravelling a mystery. This air sign is a free-spirit and variety is truly the spice of life in their case. So they tend to get turned off by all things that are traditional in love making. Whenever they feel trapped or bored in a relationship, they tend to get distant in a jiffy.

Libra symbolised by the Scales

Governed by the planet Venus, Librans are said to be amply graced by love and beauty. They truly cherish their partners and leave no stone unturned to make them feel special. They do have great taste, so a neat way to turn them on would be dressing well with oodles of elegance. Libras love balance as is evident by their symbol. However, they are often turned off by superficial relationships. A deep and meaningful conversation with your Libra lover is a must.

We hope this guide offered you an intriguing insight into your bae’s zodiac sign. Happy trails!

