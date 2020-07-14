Sneezing in Cats: Here’s everything you need to know

Sneezing in cats is very normal like humans. But this sneezing becomes continuous when there is an underlying health issue in them. So, find out the causes and prevention tips of sneezing in cats.

Sneezing in cats is very normal like in humans. It’s just the release of air through the nose and often mouth. It is a body’s response to any kind of irritation, excitement or movement. Generally, it stops on its own after some time. But if your cat is sneezing for a long time constantly and showing other symptoms, then there might be certain problems. You need to talk to your vet.

Most of the time, it is caused due to infections. The veterinarian will do the treatment based on the symptoms and will take a swab from mouth, nose, throat and eyes. So, here’s everything you should know about this issue.

Sneezing in cats:

Causes of sneezing

Some common viral infections that cause sneezing in cats are:

Feline Herpes Virus- This infection causes when cats come to close contact with other cats infected with this virus. Treatment is aimed to control its symptoms. But it’s not contagious to humans.

Feline Calicivirus- This is highly contagious in cats. This infection causes mouth ulcers in them. But it can also cause problems in the respiratory tract and pneumonia.

Some other infections that cause sneezing are:

Feline infectious peritonitis- This may cause mild symptoms but not severe ones.

Feline Immunodeficiency Virus- This virus develops slowly and badly affects the cat’s immune system due to which they become more vulnerable to other infections.

Feline leukaemia- It’s a serious and fatal infection.

Chlamydia- This often develops eye infection.

Bordetella.

Mycoplasma.

Inhaled irritants

When your cat inhales something irritating, it causes disturbances in their nasal passage. And this also causes sneezing. Some of the irritants are as follows:

Cigarette smoking.

Perfumes.

Pest sprays.

Dust.

Candles.

Cleaning agents.

Other potential causes of sneezing

There are some other factors that can cause sneezing in cats. For example, cats generally sneeze for four to seven days of getting the intranasal vaccine. They also sneeze to clear a blockage in the nasal passage. Infection or inflammation in tooth root can also cause sneezing in your cat.

Sneezing with other symptoms

When there is a serious issue, then your cat develops other symptoms with sneezing. Some of them are as follows:

Eye discharge.

Excessive nasal discharge.

Fatigue.

Fever.

Drooling.

Decreased appetite.

Weight Loss.

Enlarged lymph nodes.

Coughing.

Wheezing.

Diarrhoea.

Troubling to breathe.

When to visit the veterinarian?

When you see that the above-mentioned symptoms are developing along with the sneezing, then consult the vet immediately.

