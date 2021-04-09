Is social media causing major FOMO amongst youngsters?

It has always been seen that excessive usage of social media has adverse effects on us. It doesn’t only cause depression or insecurity in us, but it can also be the reason for major FOMO in the young generation. Kanchan Rai, Mental and Emotional Well-being Coach, Founder of “Let Us Talk”, reveals how this happens.

The rapid advancement of social media has established a totally new medium for human interaction. While the chief advantages of social media cannot be denied, these platforms and the internet, in general, can prove to be a double-edged sword. The potential drawbacks of social media and how it can sometimes impair our mind, health and well-being have gathered attention, particularly in the younger generation. The acceptance of social media as a communication medium for young people requires to be prudently examined, as it may certainly come to play a more harmful role than we might have assumed. So, Kanchan Rai, Mental and Emotional Well-being Coach, Founder of “Let Us Talk”, shares her views on how social media is causing FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) in young people.

How Social Media can contribute to creating FOMO?

Researches indicate that social media can upturn feelings of anxiety, depression and isolation by causing one to experience FOMO or a fear of missing out. The reason we combat emotional uncertainty today is because we compare our behind-the-scenes with everyone’s highlight reel. When most people tend to share social media posts, they naturally share things that make it appear like they are living their best life. They share pictures and videos of themselves partying with friends, eating out at fancy restaurants or doing exciting things like travelling and skydiving. And this is the foremost reason behind creating FOMO in other people, who feel their lives can never be compared to all the positive things they see other people doing in the virtual world.

Filtered information and signpost causing emotional unrest- people naturally want to make themselves look good to others. The internet lends them an opportunity to filter what information they want others to perceive to a degree we have never been able to do before. These virtual mediums can misrepresent our perception of people’s lives. This means we only get to see all the positive highlights happening in people’s lives, but we rarely see the behind-the-scenes ordinary stuff like going to work, performing daily chores or having traumatic days. Hence, when we try to judge people’s lives based on social media, we are only getting a small snippet of who they are. One of the best instances of this would be when it comes to taking selfies. Most people will only share images of themselves that make them look unrealistically attractive, even if it’s just selecting the appropriate angle, lighting, or facial expression. These virtual platforms can also be associated with negative body images of oneself, particularly in young women who are always comparing themselves to pictures of other attractive women. This can lead to social comparison which is one of the main killers of our mental well-being.

Increased degree of compulsiveness: The constant urge to check one’s social media may be related to both immediate gratification (the need to experience rapid and short-term pleasure) and dopamine production (the brain chemical connected with reward and pleasure). The desire for a ‘hit’ of dopamine, along with an inability to gain prompt satisfaction, may urge users to continually refresh their social media feeds. What is perilous about this obsessive usage is that, if users fail to experience gratification, they may internalise beliefs that this is owing to being ‘unpopular’, or ‘unfunny’. A lack of ‘likes’ on a status update or a picture may lead to undesirable self-reflection and feelings of anxiety. This makes one constantly refresh the page in the hope of witnessing that another person has enjoyed the post, thus facilitating to achieve personal validation.

It is very important to understand whether your social media usage is helping your mental health or hurting your emotional state of mind. The internet is simply a tool; hence, it is necessary to use it in a healthy way to help serve a positive function.

