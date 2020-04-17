SocialDistancingPickUpLines trends on Twitter; Check out some of the best and hilarious tweets

Tweeple are sharing hilarious pick up lines by using #SocialDistancingPickUpLines. We have compiled some of the best and funny ones.

Coronavirus pandemic is the current biggest topic in the world as people are trying their best to stop its spread. The same has led to lockdown, better practice of hygiene and social distancing among others across many nations to prevent and flatten its spread curve. While many are coping with social distancing and lockdown by entertaining themselves and by being productive, there are many who are jaded and bored and are endlessly using and browsing social media to kill time.

Twitterati is the most active ones and they always come up with some weird and funny hashtags which keep people busy and entertained. A few days ago, #SocialDistancingPickUpLines trend started on Twitter and there are tons of hilarious pickup lines related to COVID-19 and subsequent social distancing. One of the Twitter users tweeted this funny pick up line, "You can leave your gloves on.” #SocialDistancingPickUpLines." Another one wrote, "Did you just give me the coronavirus because baby, you are getting me all hot and bothered?#SocialDistancingPickUpLines."

Aside from Hashtag trends on Twitter, people are busy and entertained with several TikTok Challenges. Right from Dalgona Challenge to FlipTheSwitch Challenge to The Q&A Couples Challenge, commoners, as well as, celebs are all hooked to these.

Keeping the jokes aside, COVID-19, which is a deadly disease, has gripped the entire world including India. In India, the 21-day lockdown was extended on April 14 and phase 2 of lockdown will get over on May 3. Speaking of the number of cases (as of today), there are 11201 active cases, 437 deaths, 1749 people have been recovered. Maharashtra is the hotbed of the virus with 3205 active cases. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

