Solar Eclipse 2019: THIS is all you need to know about the final solar eclipse of the year

The new year is just around the corner and we're just a few days away from 2020. But just before we bid adieu to 2019, there's one little celestial delight that's in store for all of us. Right after Christmas on the 26th of December, 2019, the Moon will eclipse the Sun and form a ring of fire in the sky. This solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, is the last solar eclipse of the year 2019. This solar eclipse will be visible in India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the Philippines. It will appear around 07:59 am IST and will reach it's complete eclipse stage by 10:47 am IST. This solar eclipse will come to an end by 01:35 pm IST.

You can watch this solar eclipse online or on television but if you plan on watching it in person, remember to take adequate precaution and use eye protected to keep your eyes safe and don't look at the sky or the sun with naked eyes. Doing so can damage your eyes and your vision as your eyes can be exposed to harmful rays during this time and these rays can damage and sometimes even burn the retina which is irreversible damage. Try to wear glasses to protect your eyes.

While most of us don't believe in it, the solar eclipse holds a lot of importance traditionally and is said to have an impact on the human body as well. It's believed that a solar eclipse is a lot more than just a scientific phenomenon or a celestial happening. This is why traditionally there are some dos and don'ts of a solar eclipse to keep us protected even though these myths have been debunked by doctors and scientists. While we do not believe in myths but if you're one to believe in such things and do not want to take a risk, then you may want to follow the little myths.

It is said that you should stay indoors during the eclipse and not step out especially if you're a pregnant woman as it can impact your child. It is also said that you should not eat or drink during the Surya Grahan and you should take a bath after the eclipse is over. It is also said that you should not cook food during the solar eclipse as there are harmful rays and magnetic field which are very potent during this time. This is why the solar eclipse is considered to be a bad omen or rather an inauspicious time.

