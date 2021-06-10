Solar Eclipse 2021: 3 Zodiac signs advised to practice restraint on speech; Read daily horoscope to know more

Check out the solar eclipse astrology prediction. Know the daily horoscope of Aries, Leo and Libra for June 10, 2021 as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish.

An annular solar eclipse will take place today. Know the daily astrology prediction of zodiac signs Aries, Leo and Libra to know what the stars have in store for them.

Check out the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below. Read on to know the solar eclipse astrology prediction of Aries, Leo and Libra as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people are set to maximise their earnings with sound actions. They will show financial prudence. A lot of work will fall on your shoulders at home as well as at the office as a result of which you will remain tired and irritable. You will overcome all your obstacles on account of your intelligence and ability to work consistently. You are advised to ignore people’s rude behaviour and conduct.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people may check the well-being of their friends and colleagues. The talks will remain pleasant, but you should be conscious as your effort may be misinterpreted by a shallow person as your desire to collect information. You may become a victim of somebody’s ill intentions today. Do not get trapped in discussions in which you may end up making comments on sensitive issues. This will be a productive day for students. Consult your family elders on important decisions.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people may have to deal with common ailments like a headache or discomfort in their stomach. Do not trust anybody blindly. It may hurt your well-being. You must pay greater attention to your domestic issues. You must check on the well being of your relatives and parents if they stay far away from you. Do not speak harshly with anybody as the person may take a serious offence.

